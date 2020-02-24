MARIETTA — The deal that brought the Atlanta Braves to Cobb County is looking better each year, according to east Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott.
“I would say that the project is working,” Ott said Monday after presenting his annual update on the stadium and The Battery Atlanta. “It’s still delivering what the Braves promised to the public when they first proposed it. They have built or are building out all the parts that they said they were going to build out and the revenue streams are above projections.”
In 2017, the county used $8.1 million from the general fund to pay its annual stadium debt obligation. But that figure has fallen each year since.
Two years later, the county only used $4.2 million from the general fund. And it would have been only $2.5 million, Ott said, had the county not made the decision to add the cost of public safety at the stadium and money for Cobb Travel and Tourism into this year's financial figures.
“The county is still having to put general fund money into it, but clearly the development is lowering that number to the point that I think it’s going to get down to zero,” Ott said.
The reason?
The property value of the land on which the stadium and Battery sit has increased hundredfold, from $5 million before construction to $552 million today, dramatically increasing property tax revenues.
Other new taxes, such as the hotel/motel and car rental fees aimed primarily at out-of-county visitors, have also brought in more money than anticipated.
In 2015, the county estimated it would bring in about $10 million per year from several new taxes it created and from the hotel/motel tax. Last year, it took in about $14.5 million.
Ott wouldn’t guess when county homeowners wouldn’t have to contribute anything to the stadium debt.
“That’s kind of like predicting what's going to happen with the stock market,” he said.
Sales, liquor, occupancy and hotel taxes generated by the stadium and Battery came to $19.1 million in 2019, up nearly $2 million the previous year, according to the county figures.
A breakdown of that number shows:
- The Cobb School District took in about $2.74 million in sales tax collections from revenue generated by the Braves development. That's up from $2.48 million in 2018.
- Cobb County took in $4.5 million, up about $100,000 from 2018.
- The state of Georgia earned $11.8 million, up from $10.2 million prior year.
