U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, will work alongside the Department of Homeland Security to try and protect Mariettans from water and soil contamination, his office said in a news release.
In a U.S. Senate DHS Committee hearing on Wednesday, Ossoff secured a commitment from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to work with him to determine whether chemical contamination by perfluoroalkyl substances is affecting Georgians living in the vicinity of Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Exposure and contamination to PFAS chemicals are common on and near many U.S. military bases, like Dobbins, Ossoff's office said in a Friday news release.
Such manufactured chemicals are found in consumer products and have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease, weakened childhood immunity and many other health problems, according to the release.
"The contamination of communities and facilities in Georgia by PFAS has been typically associated with DOD (Department of Defense) installation–where fire retardant chemicals have led to contamination potentially of local water supplies," Ossoff said to Mayorkas. "What I'd like is a commitment from you that DHS will engage with my office to determine whether using the authorities and funding you're seeking for PFAS contamination remediation, to ensure that folks, for example, in Marietta, in Valdosta, for folks who are near Dobbins Air Reserve Base.... are protected from those environmental hazards and that we will work together, to determine if and how DHS can support my efforts to protect my constituents from these chemicals."
Mayorkas said he wasn't familiar with PFAS chemicals but said that the department would look into it and work with Ossoff.
