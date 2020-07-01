ATLANTA — U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Jon Ossoff raised more than $3.45 million during the last three months in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, the Ossoff campaign reported Wednesday.
More than $2.35 million of that amount came during the three weeks since Ossoff captured his party’s nomination, avoiding a runoff by winning nearly 53% of the vote in a crowded Democratic primary field.
Democrats have grown increasingly confident that they can compete this year with the long-dominant GOP in Georgia. Besides Ossoff’s fund-raising prowess, they point to a $457,000 ad buy in the Peach State by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign as evidence Republicans believe they need to shore up their support in Georgia.
“Georgia is the premier battleground state in 2020, and we are building a grassroots movement to defeat Senator Perdue and deliver a government that works for the people,” said Ellen Foster, Ossoff’s campaign manager. “Jon’s message of ensuring every Georgian has health care, passing a new Civil Rights Act and new Voting Rights Act, and reforming our corrupt campaign-finance system is clearly resonating with Georgia voters, and our unstoppable momentum will lead us to victory in November.”
Ossoff’s average contribution during the second quarter was about $20. The investigative journalist is not accepting donations from corporate political action committees.
Despite Ossoff’s strong fund-raising since his June 9 primary victory, he still has a long way to go to match Perdue.
The first-term senator had raised more than $13.4 million through May 20, according to the pre-primary campaign-finance disclosure report he filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Perdue had almost $9.4 million on hand at that time.
The deadline for filing second-quarter reports with the FEC is July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.