MARIETTA — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, used a Monday news conference at the Aviation History and Technology Center to spotlight an effort to boost production of C-130 aircraft and upgrade existing planes. Ossoff and others have called for Congress to approve more planes for the Air National Guard and Air Reserve, citing their use for domestic purposes such as disasters and the pandemic.
“This is vital to our national security, to ensuring that our guard and reserve units have the equipment that they need to execute their mission,” Ossoff told reporters after spending the morning touring Dobbins Air Reserve Base. “And of course, it is a major job creator and sustainer here in Marietta, Georgia, where thousands are employed in the production of these aircraft.”
In a June letter addressed to the leaders of a Senate subcommittee for defense appropriations, Ossoff and 10 other senators urged the approval of purchasing at least eight C-130J Super Hercules planes for the Air National Guard as part of the fiscal 2022 defense spending bill. They also said that older C-130H models need upgrades to propellers, engines and propulsion systems to defend against threats and ensure safety in training.
The senators support maintaining 300 tactical airlift planes for the Air Force, including at least 292 C-130J planes.
Air Force officials earlier this year presented plans to senators to reduce the C-130 fleet to 255 planes, according to Military.com, a military-focused publication. The proposal has faced pushback from lawmakers.
The Air Force no longer flies the older C-130H models, but the Air National Guard still has 16 of them, and the Air Force Reserve has 10, Ossoff and other senators said in the June letter.
“And yet, in recent years, we have seen the heroic efforts of the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve utilize their aircraft to support a variety of increased domestic priorities, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, civil disturbance, and natural disasters including winter storms, flooding, and wildfires,” the senators wrote.
The letter was signed by Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, along with eight other Democratic senators and one Republican senator.
C-130s are the longest continuously produced aircraft in the U.S. military, used for transporting troops and combat equipment, aerial and ground refueling, search and rescue, special operations, aerial firefighting and flying hospitals. The C-130J, the newest model, climbs faster and higher, flies farther at a higher cruise speed and takes off and lands in a shorter distance than previous models. It can carry up to 23 tons of cargo and travel more than 3,000 miles.
The planes have been built at Lockheed Martin’s Marietta facility, which employs about 4,700 people, for decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.