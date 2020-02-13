Cobb County high school students were cleared off an Osborne High School sports field during a soccer game Wednesday night when shots rang out nearby, prompting police response.
At no time were any students perceived to be in danger, but the field was cleared out of an abundance of caution, Cobb County School District spokeswoman Nan Kiel told the MDJ on Thursday.
At the time of the shooting, Osborne High School was hosting a soccer game between Osborne and Wheeler High School, Kiel said.
Cobb County police responded a little after 8 p.m. to the area near Osborne High School’s stadium to a call of shots fired, Sgt. Wayne Delk, Cobb County Police Department spokesman, told the MDJ.
“To our knowledge there was no one shot, and there was no suspect located,” Delk said Thursday.
