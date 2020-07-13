POWDER SPRINGS — Osborne High School kicked off two weeks of official Cobb County commencement events on Monday night, distributing diploma covers to about half of the graduating class during a socially distanced ceremony in an unfamiliar locale.
The approximately 215 Osborne seniors, most donning cloth face coverings or other masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, received their diploma covers from principal Joshua Morreale after crossing a temporary stage in the south endzone of McEachern High School’s Cantrell Stadium. The graduates then returned to their seats, folding chairs spaced about six feet apart across the gridiron’s turf. Family members and guests sat in household clusters spread throughout the stadium’s stands.
Monday night’s hour-long commencement event came nearly four months after Cobb County Schools suspended in-person instruction in response to the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s surreal,” said senior class salutatorian Humberto Aguilar Sanchez. “It is true that the class of 2020 missed out… but at least we experienced the other 3 ½ years to their full extent.”
Schools temporarily closed on March 16, and did not reopen for the remainder of the academic year. Spring sports, live classes and typical year-end events like graduation ceremonies were all canceled or postponed, falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic that his disrupted life across the globe. Sanchez, who graduated with a 4.42 grade point average, will attend Kennesaw State University this fall.
Osborne High school graduated 430 seniors this year, according to Morreale. While about half of those graduates did not attend Monday night’s commencement, Morreale said the school already hosted several graduation events, including a drive-through commencement ceremony, for seniors at the end of the academic year. All seniors had already received their official diplomas before Monday’s ceremony.
Cobb school board member Charisse Davis, whose son will attend Osborne as a freshman in 2020, congratulated the graduating class on Monday night and called on the students to lead during unprecedented times.
“We are living in a history-making moment as our country grapples with a global pandemic and the largest racial justice movement we have ever seen,” Davis said. “Please consider your place in these historical times and what you can do to help make sure that our country comes out of this, perhaps stronger than we have ever been.”
Davis filled in for board member Jaha Howard, who represents Osborne on the school board and is recovering from COVID-19.
Cobb County School District’s chief strategy officer John Floresta said a team of event staff, school staff and volunteers prepared McEachern for two weeks of graduation ceremonies.
Floresta said the stadium will be cleaned between each graduation. There are two full-time event staff and 15 event interns from Cobb schools who prepare the stadium ahead of each event.
“Shortly after closing down the buildings, we started talking about graduation,” Floresta said. “There was a commitment from the principals and the staff to try to give graduates as normal of an experience as possible.”
Graduation events are scheduled to take place through July 24.
