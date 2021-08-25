Cobb Teacher of the Year Beth Foster reocgnized by Cobb Schools Board and Superintendent Ragsdale.jpg

Osborne High School teacher Beth Foster was recognized as the Cobb County School District's all-district teacher of the year.

Beth Foster, a Cobb County School District graduate who returned to the district to teach over 13 years ago, has been named the district's teacher of the year.

Foster teaches ESOL and history/civics classes at Osborne High School, and was previously named the district's high school-level teacher of the year before receiving the all-district award. The news was announced at the Cobb School Board's August meeting.

“I love teaching at Osborne because we work as a team to help our students. Every single person in our building contributes — teachers, staff, administrators, parent facilitators, department chairs, the social worker, our cafeteria staff, and academic coaches,” Foster, a graduate of Pope High school, said.

The district also recognized elementary-level teacher of the year, Dr. Darline Douangvilay of City View Elementary School and middle school-level teacher of the year, Michelle Gottenberg of Mabry Middle School.

Foster will move on to compete for the title of Georgia Teacher of the Year.

