Cobb County Schools lost another educator this week, as 29-year-old Teco Browning, a teacher and football coach at Osborne High School, was killed in a motorcycle crash Jan. 20.
“It is with a very heavy heart we deliver this tragic news,” a social media post from the high school said. “Coach and beloved teacher, Teco Browning, passed away yesterday in an automobile accident. His love of football and passion teaching was evident every day to staff and students at Osborne High School. The world is a better place because of Teco.”
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the incident, and said that Browning was traveling north on his motorcycle on GA-92 on Wednesday afternoon. A truck pulling a trailer, which was traveling south, turned left in front of Browning, and Browning collided with the trailer. Browning was pronounced dead on the scene.
Steven R. Faulkner, the driver of the truck and a 58-year-old from Douglasville, has been charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide, failure to yield while turning left, failure to exercise due care, and driving with an expired tag, police say.
A GoFundMe to support Browning’s family has been set up by Travis Hawkins. As of Sunday morning, the fundraiser had surpassed its initial goal of $10,000.
“Coach Teco Browning was one of the most loving, dedicated, faithful, and consistent figures at Osborne High School,” Hawkins wrote. “As a diligent co-teacher to many in the classroom and one of the coaches on the Osborne Football Team, he epitomized true integrity and leadership.”
Hawkins went on to write that Browning is survived by his spouse Alexis, and two children, Nami and Teco Jr. Funeral arrangements are not posted. Commenters on the page wrote that Browning was “an amazing young man” who “went on to make a profound impact on the lives of so many.”
Browning's death compounded a week of tragedy for Cobb Schools, after two teachers, Dana Johnson and Cynthia Lindsey, died of COVID-19. Their deaths sparked protests by teachers and parents Thursday night, who called for the district to suspend in-person learning.
