Cobb County School District has temporarily closed Osborne High School and instructed staff to work remotely after someone at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district’s staff have been reporting to its schools since July 27 in preparation for the upcoming school year, which begins virtually Aug. 17.
“After being informed by Cobb and Douglas Public Health of a confirmed case of COVID involving an individual at Osborne High School, and in accordance with public health recommendations, all staff are working remotely,” a district spokesman said in a statement. “Any individuals who could have been directly impacted have been contacted by Cobb and Douglas Public Health. District staff will clean and disinfect the school in accordance with public health recommendations.”
Citing medical privacy laws, the district declined to say whether the person who tested positive was a teacher, how many of those directly impacted have been contacted by Cobb-Douglas Public Health and when the district was told the person in question had tested positive.
Since July 1, the Cobb County School District has become aware of about 100 students or staff with suspected cases of COVID-19, the MDJ reported Thursday.
The district has more than 18,000 employees and over 113,000 students.
