MARIETTA — A small group of protesters gathered Friday evening in front of the Cobb Innovation and Academy on Osborne High School’s campus to express their frustration over what they say is a lack of recognition of the school in the academy’s signage.
The around 15 protesters who had amassed at 6:30 p.m. held signs reading, “Why are you ashamed of Osborne?” and “Call us by our name” and received support in the form of honking horns from passersby.
Organizers of the protest say the Osborne community wants the academy’s prominent sign to include Osborne’s name, showing that the academy, which fronts Windy Hill Road at its intersection with Favor Road, is part of the Osborne campus and school facilities.
Osborne High School sits behind the academy, which protesters say “buries” the high school.
“There’s no recognition that Osborne exists on the street or the web page,” said John Williams, longtime advocate for south Cobb schools, especially Osborne.
Williams, who organized the gathering, said many other schools in the district have magnet programs, and each is recognized by the district as being affiliated with its main school. Not Osborne, he said, adding that the academy even has a separate address.
Williams said he is thankful for the “beautiful” rebuilt Osborne High School that is expected to open behind the academy in the fall — the innovation academy is also scheduled to open in the fall. But Osborne families aren’t asking for much, he added, and they’ve been asking for years for more equal representation.
“What is it you don’t like about us? Are we too Black and brown? Do you consider us poor?” he said of the school that is a majority minority. “We want Cobb to give us a sign in front of the academy so the community can take pride when we ride by and say, ‘Wow, that’s us.’”
Williams acknowledged that the school district has offered to put an “Osborne High School” sign at the corner of Windy Hill and Favor roads, but protesters said that’s not enough.
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard said he appreciated the advocacy, but that he’d advocated for the Osborne High School sign, which he said was the culmination of more than a year of talks with “school district officials, administrators, PTA.”
“We left those meetings with the understanding that a large sign on Windy Hill with the name of Osborne High School was critical,” he said. “That’s what I advocated for, and that’s what we got.”
For its part, the school district provided an emailed statement:
“Construction projects happen in phases and we encourage the community to wait until the College and Career Academy is complete,” the statement reads. “The Superintendent and our Board continue to be committed to a world class school and College and Career Academy in the Osborne community.”
But protesters say the decision not to place Osborne’s name specifically on the career academy’s signage farther down Windy Hill Road from the corner of Favor Road shows the district doesn’t value the Osborne community they mention.
Jamaal McGhee, an Osborne alumnus of 2014, said he’d knocked on doors around the time of his graduation to educate voters about the 1% sales tax for education with which the district funds projects like the career academy. And he pointed out the academy stands now on ground that used to house a church.
The school district owes the community, he said, to recognize its sacrifice.
“(I didn’t know) I’d still be talking about this in 2020,” he said. “Not only is it not much to ask, but it’s standard throughout the county. ... It’s almost disgusting.”
