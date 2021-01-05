We Thrive in Riverside Renters Association received a $50,000 grant from the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation, We Thrive founder Monica DeLancy announced.
We Thrive founder Monica DeLancy is a renters rights activist in the Six Flags area. The grant will "provide immediate and much needed rental assistance to local families," she said in a news release.
Local non-profit Sting Inc. will disburse the funds.
“Empowering our next generation is difficult when families are faced with high rents and minimal assistance," Sting Executive Director Geneva Vanderhorst said. "We are pleased that the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation is supporting families in Cobb County during this challenging time. This endeavor will have a positive and lasting impact on our local youth and their future success.”
Last year, Hunger free America gave We Thrive $10,000 to support "community outreach activities in marginalized communities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.