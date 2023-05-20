MARIETTA – The Marietta Greek Festival at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church on Trickum Road just wrapped up its 33rd year.
Residents across Cobb were invited to immerse themselves in Greek food, faith and culture in the 3-day event.
Attendees at this year’s festival enjoyed dance performances from a variety of age groups. The crowd favorite Saturday was the “pitsirikia” dancers, a group of 3- and 4-year-olds from the Marietta community.
"I actually danced in the (young adults) group until last year," said Maria Linebaugh, festival co-chair. "To dance together in a group ... it really does become a little village."
Festival organizers emphasized the importance of community across Greek communities in the metro Atlanta area.
Barbara and Zach Kollias, who volunteer at a food tent, have been preparing Greek food for festival attendees for a long time.
"It's a labor of love, they have been doing it this way for many, many years", Barbara Kollias said.
For Zach Kollias, the sauce is the key to the "souvlaki-on-a-stick": marinated pork tenderloin seasoned with Greek herbs.
All were encouraged to attend by the festival marketer, Nick Gavales. He has been a friend of the festival since his parents helped found the church.
“The festival has served as a vehicle for raising funds,” said Nick. “I started as an eighth-grader, selling baked goods outside of the Cobb Civic center in the late '80s.”
A significant portion of that fundraising allowed Holy Transfiguration to build its Byzantine-style church in 2003. Guided church tours were available throughout each day of the festival. According to one attendee, the tour of the sanctuary was their favorite activity.
The festival also included cooking demonstrations from Maria Caras inside the community center. Greek artwork was also available for purchasse.
Music throughout the weekend was performed by the George Karras band, which played a blend of Western and Eastern musical traditions all weekend long.
Katie Jacobs, a festival volunteer from Woodstock, has been attending the festival since 1998. "My favorite part of the church is community...family...and the food," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.