With Halloween upon us, and Cobb buzzing with activity as the World Series comes to town, doctors and public health experts are emphasizing to families the need to be vigilant against COVID-19 as they enjoy all the festivities.
The MDJ caught up with Dr. Hebah Pranckun, a Wellstar pediatrician, to talk about how families can continue to stay safe while still celebrating the holiday weekend.
“Parents are definitely more comfortable in participating in Halloween this year,” said Pranckun. “What I love about it is, they’re asking for guidance on how to safely do so because, of course, we're still in a global pandemic, but we are one year smarter.”
Unlike last year, many more parents — and some of their children — are also vaccinated this Halloween, which makes celebrating that much safer. Pranckun and public health experts are still recommending families take as many precautions as they can heading into the holiday weekend.
That starts with event planning. Families should look to keep their gatherings small, and hold them outside if possible, where the risk of transmission is lowered. It’s also worth thinking about the vaccination status of people you’ll be seeing, she said.
“We know that it's important to weigh whether an individual is vaccinated or not. It is not a personal issue. We can be respectful of everyone's decision while having our own opinion,” Pranckun said.
Of course, anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, or who has been exposed to COVID-19, should stay home. Pranckun said if parents aren’t sure what to do if their kid has a runny nose or the like, the best bet is always to reach out to an expert.
“Rather than expecting every parent to know (quarantine protocols), it's really best for them to reach out to their pediatrician,” she said.
Pranckun also recommends anyone who’s eligible to wear a mask — and no, she doesn’t mean a Halloween mask. That applies especially to children who will be out and about and aren’t vaccinated.
“While we know that severe complications from COVID-19 in children are rare, they are still there,” Pranckun said. “And to me, any risk with a child or any human really is not worth it. So that's why it's still very important, until we know they have that protection, we have to continue practicing these safety precautions to eliminate as much risk as possible.”
It’s also important, she added, that parents don’t have kids wear a full-face Halloween mask over a cloth or surgical mask. That can pose a suffocation risk for small children. Her own child, who’s three years old, will be wearing a Halloween mask with an open face, and a COVID-19 safe mask underneath.
Once kids hit the road, Wellstar says parents should bring hand sanitizer along to make sure kids are disinfecting their hands throughout the evening. Those who will be leaving candy out should also consider making “grab and go” bags as opposed to a big bowl, and providing sanitizer or wipes to visitors.
Taking heed of these tips, Pranckun and Wellstar said, will help keep everyone safe and avoid any unwanted scares from the Halloween weekend.
