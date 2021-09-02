Cobb County’s newest transportation director Drew Raessler isn’t quite a native son of the county, but he’s awfully close.
Raised in neighboring Cherokee, Raessler first came into the Cobb Department of Transportation fold after graduating from the University of Georgia with an agricultural engineering degree.
“It was a tough time for engineers, because a lot of us were getting laid off,” Raessler told the MDJ. He began asking around with “anybody and everybody,” looking for whatever work he could get, before talking his way into an unpaid internship with the department under then-director Faye DiMassimo.
Raessler steadily rose through the ranks of Cobb’s civil service, first as a traffic management center operator and eventually as a Cobb DOT district engineer. In 2016, he scored the post of public works director for Athens-Clarke County.
“I loved working in Athens. There’s some really, really good people there, some exciting projects,” Raessler said, flagging the locale’s first transportation sales tax as a highlight of his tenure.
Then, two years ago, Raessler came back to Cobb to serve as deputy to the department's then-Director Erica Parish. When Parish left to run Paulding County’s DOT earlier this year, her second in command was the natural choice.
“I always wanted to eventually make it to this position. It was a personal career goal for me,” he said.
He'll now be overseeing in the neighborhood of 200 transportation workers, running a department with a roughly $60 million per year operating budget and overseeing another $60 million in funding through the county's sales tax program.
Raessler's appointment was praised by the Board of Commissioners at the August 10 meeting making it official.
"We're just so happy to have you move into this role," said Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. "We are grateful for your service to the county, for your helpfulness towards the commissioners, and we look forward to working with you as director."
'Transportation affects everybody'
Running transportation in one of Georgia’s busiest counties is no small order, but Raessler said he relishes taking on a post where decisions will affect every single resident of Cobb.
“It's a great field to work in, because … transportation affects everybody, every day,” Raessler said. “So we have this great opportunity to affect people's lives in ways that you really don't get to otherwise … The department is really looked at throughout the state as one of the standard bearers, and a lot of folks look to Cobb to see how Cobb does things.”
The new director will have his hands full just keeping the proverbial trains running on time — $70 million is spent every year “just to keep the transportation system going,” with no new projects, and he’s responsible for overseeing it all. But that’s not to say he doesn’t have some broader ideas.
Raessler name-checked improving safety and service availability, better integrating technology into the transportation network, and stepping up the county’s struggling drainage systems as long-term priorities. The two major projects on his plate at the moment, meanwhile, are the South Barrett Reliever and the Windy Hill-Terrell Mill connector.
Mobility Sales Tax
One of Raessler's biggest jobs in the next year will be working to put together a project package for Cobb’s proposed 2022 mobility sales tax, or M-SPLOST.
Cobb is one of 13 counties in the metro area that can impose a 1%, 30-year sales tax for transit under House Bill 930, which became law in 2018. It can also impose an additional 1%, 5-year sales tax for transportation projects under HB 170, which passed in 2015. Both taxes can be less than a penny, or “fractional,” and can run for fewer than 30 and five years, respectively.
Currently Cobb’s sales tax is 6%: 4% goes to the state, 1% goes to the county’s existing general-purpose SPLOST and the final penny is for an education SPLOST collected by the Cobb and Marietta school districts.
Earlier this summer, the Board of Commissioners scrapped a plan to designate a citizens’ committee which would have been charged with assembling the project list, electing to take the lead themselves.
“They approved some funding for (consultant) Kimley-Horn to help us develop a number of different transit scenarios and transportation scenarios … so, we're in the process of developing scenarios, just to show them more specifically what is possible with those programs,” Raessler said.
The board’s next steps, he added, will be to meet with “key stakeholders — that’s primarily the cities,” on the project list. Then will come a series of public meetings in October and November before beginning to nail down final decisions in December and January.
Raessler’s role is more to serve as point man on the project list’s technical side, but he does have a few notions about goals the sales tax project list should set.
“I think safety needs to be a big emphasis, as well as traffic calming. We've seen fatalities actually go up during the pandemic, even though volumes have come down,” he said.
Raessler recognizes there’s hesitation out there about investing in transit, particularly when Cobb’s existing system isn’t at capacity. But he encouraged residents to think about what the county will look like decades down the line, and plan accordingly.
“We’re going from 750,000 (residents) to a million over the next 30 years. We're seeing that in order to serve the community’s needs, right-of-way is getting more and more expensive, and it’s getting far more difficult to widen roadways,” Raessler said. “So when we look at what the density is projected to be, transit has got to be part of that larger picture of transportation. Because we're just simply not going to be able to widen our way out of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.