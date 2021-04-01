A 65-year-old Marietta man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after crashing his car on Ernest Barrett Parkway, according to Cobb County Police.
Terrence K. Ramsey was driving north on Barrett Parkway north of Villa Rica Road around 3 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control of his black 2013 Mercedes ML350 while approaching a right curve. The vehicle crossed through the grass median, through the southbound lanes and onto the western shoulder, police said.
The car then continued up the embankment, hitting a utility pole and a chain-link fence, before coming to rest in a field west of the road.
Ramsey was unconscious at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
The wreck remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.