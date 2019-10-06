One person is dead and two more have been hospitalized as Cobb Police investigate a shooting at the Stadium Village apartments near Kennesaw State University on Sunday.
“When (officers) arrived on scene, they found one victim who was deceased,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk with Cobb PD. “Two other victims were transported to the hospital, are at the hospital right now. I’m unsure of their status. But this seems to have stemmed from some sort of dispute between neighbors in the same apartment building.”
Delk said the deceased is a male, but no further details were immediately available on him, the other victims or the suspect.
“Right now we’re following up all leads on who our suspect could possibly be,” Delk said. “We don’t have that confirmed yet, but it seems to be one of the neighbors in the same apartment complex.”
Check back with mdjonline.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.