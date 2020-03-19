One person died in a four-car crash that brought traffic to a crawl along Interstate 285 on Wednesday.
According to investigators, a white, 2004 Isuzu NQR box truck was traveling on I-285 westbound between the Chattahoochee River and I-75 at 1 p.m. when its tire blew out, crashing into a black Ford F-150 and a gray 2014 Toyota Camry. Moments later, it was struck from behind by a silver 2002 Toyota Corolla.
The driver of the gray Camry, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be positively identified.
The drivers of the Isuzu and the Ford did not require treatment at a hospital. The driver of the Camry was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The wrecks are under investigation by the Cobb police department. People with information are encouraged to call 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.