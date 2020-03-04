Each year, high schools around the state participate in the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, a program through ArtsBridge Foundation of the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Harrison High School is one such school and will perform “Once Upon A Mattress” on March 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. and March 7 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at its new Performing Arts Center, hoping to gain nominations in those awards. GO!
“Once Upon a Mattress” is set in a mythical kingdom in the 1428. “Prince Dauntless, the drab, is looking for a wife, a suitable princess to marry. The law of the land says until he finds a suitable princess, no one else can marry,” said Shannon Lindsay, theater director at Harrison.
“Sir Harry goes on a quest to find a suitable princess (for Prince Dauntless) because he is urgently wanting to marry Lady Larken within the next nine months. He brings back to the kingdom Princess Winifred, the will be gone,” Lindsay said.
The production is sure to entertain the entire family.
“It is a classical musical. It is a real, true, classic musical comedy. The score is absolutely beautiful. The comedy of it holds up even today. It has strong, feminist characters that have no problem showing their intelligence, speaking their mind,” Lindsay said.
“It has fantastic dancing. We have a tap number in the show that the students choreographed themselves,” Lindsay added.
The production showcases the talent of students as well as the new space. “We are going big in this new theater, so we have the biggest set we’ve ever done and some gorgeous costumes. Visually, it’s going to be a wonderful show. It should be fun for the whole family,” Lindsay said.
Harrison has two new performing arts spaces: a 92-seat Black Box Theatre and a 751-seat Performing Arts Center, made possible through a SPLOST upgrade. “HHS received SPLOST funds a few years ago. It’s been in the works for a few years. We received a new gym as well as a Performing Arts Center. This is the first full season we’ve been in them,” Lindsay said.
The new center enhances the students’ education. “I have been struck by how much the administration and the school supports fine arts and performing arts in particular. They understand that performing arts are not just extra curricular parts of a student’s education, but they are a core part of human development, a really necessary part of a student’s development as a citizen,” Lindsay said.
“Having this new space lets our students use the most current technology. It’s a state-of-the-art space. It really lets them spread their wings creatively. It makes them very proud to have such a beautiful space to perform in. It makes them appreciated in the community and makes them want to show their best work and to strive for excellence,” Lindsay added.
The show is open to the public. Harrison High School is located at 4500 Due W Rd NW, Kennesaw 30152. For more information, visit harrisonhigh.org.
