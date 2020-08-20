For the third straight month, the Cobb County school board failed to approve a resolution condemning racism.
In a virtual meeting Thursday, board member Randy Scamihorn once again presented his version of an anti-racism resolution, the same document the board decided to table during its July meeting.
“We have spent countless hours discussing and working on this subject,” Scamihorn said. “It became clear to me that I need to ask for this resolution to finally be resolved.”
In July, board member David Morgan said his colleagues should not vote on the resolution at the time. He said the document, as phrased a month ago, would lead to a split vote.
That prediction came true Thursday afternoon when the board voted 3-3 on the resolution. Board members Brad Wheeler and David Chastain joined Scamihorn in voting to approve the resolution. Morgan, Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard voted against the resolution. David Banks voted “present.”
Board attorney Clem Doyle said Banks’ vote is not an affirmative vote.
“So I believe the motion would fail for a lack of a majority,” Doyle said.
Prior to voting on Scamihorn’s resolution, board members weighed in and offered amendments to the motion.
“I still contend that this resolution is meaningless and not necessary,” Banks said. “We already have, by law, this issue resolved, so I see no purpose in doing it.”
Banks said the district has a policy on the books prohibiting discrimination and harassment, and he made a motion for the board to adhere to the current policy. His motion failed 5-2, with Morgan voting with Banks.
Howard offered his own amendment, asking the resolution to include “the official apology by current board members for anything said or done that’s been deemed offensive and considered racist that offends our current students in our community and our teachers.”
Davis seconded Howard’s motion, and she said colleagues on the board have said things that are considered slurs.
“If we can’t condemn that as a board right here, I don’t understand why we’re moving forward with this resolution,” she said.
Howard and Davis’ comments come two days after Banks issued an email referring to the novel coronavirus as the “China virus,” a name that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield agreed was inappropriate while testifying to the House of Representatives in March.
Howard’s motion also failed 5-2. Davis voted with Howard while the remaining board members voted against his amendment.
In each of the last two months, school board members tabled the pledge condemning racism after they could not agree on how to word it. At prior meetings, Morgan, Davis and Howard — the three Black board members — said they could not support Scamihorn’s resolution. During the July meeting, both Davis and Howard called on Scamihorn to remove his motion from consideration.
“How embarrassing is it to have a vote about racism where the Black people on the board voted against it?” Howard asked during the July meeting.
Renaming school facilities
Following the board business on the anti-racism resolution, Morgan turned his attention to the names of schools and facilities in the county. He recommended forming a committee to review the Cobb County School District’s naming of facilities with the goal of being a more inclusive and diverse school district.
“A continued step, when it comes to inclusion and diversity, would be to name some of those schools in the post after people who’ve made valuable contributions,” Morgan said.
Morgan’s recommendation to form a committee passed 4-3. Republican school board Chairman Brad Wheeler joined the three Democrats on the board to vote in favor of the committee. Scamihorn, Chastain and Banks dissented.
Morgan said other metro Atlanta school districts have diversity in their school names, and he thinks “that’s something that we should also embrace.”
Chastain said several schools in the county are named after geographic locations, so perhaps those schools could be considered for renaming in the future.
“I just don’t think in the current environment we’re living in right now we need to be too aggressive in doing this,” Chastain said. “But Mr. Morgan makes a very good point. We do need to make sure that this is part of our consciousness as we look forward.”
Davis said she would love to serve on the committee. She noted that there are petitions out now to rename two high schools she represents, Wheeler and Walton. Wheeler High School, named in 1965, commemorates Joseph Wheeler, a former soldier who served the Confederate States during the Civil War.
“It is a charged topic because, just as I was hearing from alumni and people at the school now who take issue with the story of Joseph Wheeler in particular, I’m also hearing from his family,” Davis said. “I heard from a descendant of Joseph Wheeler who wanted me to know he had turned his life around.”
The petition to rename Wheeler High School has over 4,500 signatures, and the petition to rename Walton High School has over 3,000 signatures.
The committee will include board members and other people from the community. Wheeler the board’s chair, said his next step is to appoint three board members and seven community members — one from each post in the district — to the committee.
