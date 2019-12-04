Get in the Christmas spirit at the inaugural Mable House 12 Days of Christmas. The festival opens today, Dec. 4, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 15. It includes traditional as well as new activities. GO!
“For the local community, there are traditions we are trying to uphold such as the tea room, the silent auction and having a holiday market,” said Libby Geiselmayr, Mable House Arts Center Coordinator. “There are people who reach out and tell us, ‘my friends and I do this every year. This is our thing. We come and we shop. We have to do the tearoom one day.’”
The inaugural 12-day event includes new features such as a tree lighting, Princess Party and Sing-A-Long, Santa Meet & Greet, Merry Marketplace for youth vendors, live entertainment, double feature movies at the amphitheatre, and more.
The 12 Days of Christmas will put any Grinch into the holiday spirit. “We are bringing the holiday spirit to the community. It can be a stressful time of year. We’re just trying to bring a little bit of joy. A stopping point. A break in the day to do something different and to enjoy some family time,” Geiselmayr said.
“The tree lighting, the movies ... It might be a little cold, but you don’t get to sit in an amphitheatre in December very often and watch some holiday films with hot chocolate and popcorn. We’re just trying to bring holiday happiness to the community and to the county,” Geiselmayr said.
The event is about community. “We’re expanding. It’s showing that the Mable House, our campus, our complex are what people look to as the anchor in the area. We’re taking that opportunity, we’re taking that feedback and putting more into what we’re doing this time of year. We have ideas for next year to grow it even further. This is the beginning of a new era,” Geiselmayr added.
Admission is free. The Mable House Complex is located at 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton 30126. To learn more, visit mablehouse.org.
