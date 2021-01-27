PINE MOUNTAIN — Cobb commissioners laid out their individual goals during the first day of their three-day retreat at Callaway Resort & Gardens on Wednesday.
Commissioners last left town for a retreat in 2015, when they decamped for the Brasstown Valley Resort & Spa in Young Harris. Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid previously told the Journal she had arranged for the retreat at Callaway Gardens to "think a little bit more freely" and approach governing the county more strategically, "instead of just trying to fight fires when they occur."
Commissioners opened the day with an ice breaker and ended with a four-and-a-half-hour lesson on state and local law as well as board procedure and conduct led by Ken Jarrard, of the Jarrard and Davis law firm.
Between those, however, individual commissioners discussed some of the things they hope to accomplish or uphold over the course of the next year.
GAMBRILL — WEST COBB
West Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill said her priorities have not changed since she was first elected to the board two years earlier, including:
- Following the county’s land use plan
- Being transparent and accessible
- Being fiscally responsible
But her constituents have more specific concerns.
In 2008, county voters approved a multimillion-dollar bond to finance the construction of parks, some of which have yet to be built.
"Now they want to see those parks come to fruition," she said.
A group in her district has also pushed for the creation of a passive trail along power line easements, an effort that keeps "hitting stumbling blocks," she said Wednesday.
RICHARDSON — EAST COBB
"If you talk to Commissioner Richardson, you know she has 1,000 ideas," Cupid said Wednesday.
Richardson detailed fewer than 1,000 ideas, but was nevertheless gently urged by Cupid to speed through her remaining proposals after detailing several, including:
- Finding consensus among members of the board with regard to new bus rapid transit routes;
- Adopting a nondiscrimination ordinance, something Smyrna took up last year in the wake of the summer's social justice protests;
- “Revitalizing” county libraries by turning them into “economic development centers”;
- And creating transit and affordable housing pilot projects that could, if successful, be made permanent.
A transit pilot project could take the form of a trolley running between the Cumberland and Town Center community improvement districts, Richardson said, or within the Cumberland area during the Major League Baseball All-Star week this summer.
"You can leverage some of the infrastructure that's already in place," she explained. "For something like (All-Star week), you're talking about being able to transport to and from all of the events, so there is a lot of advantage for an event like that, to leverage that kind of concept."
BIRRELL — NORTH COBB
Cooperation and communication among members of the board were top-of-mind for the commissioner representing parts of Marietta and north Cobb. Birrell, who is over 65 years old and awaiting her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, attended virtually.
More specifically, however, Birrell said she wants to continue lowering the amount of money the county borrows from its water system, an effort she started in 2012. It was set back in 2016 when the county reduced its millage rate, creating a budget shortfall that forced it to turn again to its water system.
Each year, to help fund services, the county borrows a percent of the water department’s revenue. In 2021, it is 8%. Birrell would like to see that figure drop 1% annually.
Last year, the board approved a new salary schedule for public safety employees, with the understanding those employees would receive a board-approved raise each year, with the exception of recessions. Birrell said she would like the board to approve the first of those raises this year.
Her one concern she said, would be finding the money to do so, given concerns about the impact of the pandemic on county finances.
Birrell said she would also like that the board take any necessary steps to maintain its AAA bond rating.
SHEFFIELD — SOUTH COBB
On the campaign trail, Sheffield would often say economic development was a priority among south Cobb residents, something reflected in the priorities she laid out Wednesday.
Multifamily housing is a tough sell in parts of her district, Sheffield said, but boosting its construction could add to county tax coffers without upping the millage rate. In the past, she has also said it would lure businesses her constituents want, businesses that don't see much reason to move to the area at the moment.
Veterans Memorial Boulevard is one such area, she said. Once her district’s primary commercial corridor, the East-West Connector has attracted most of the area's economic development since its debut. Now, some strip malls along Veterans Memorial Boulevard have fallen into disrepair, something she hopes to address via incentives for new businesses.
Cobb's zoning code is also due for an amendment, Sheffield said.
People often seek variances on setbacks for accessory structures, such as backyard sheds, she said, arguing commissioners should consider changing the code so that homeowners don't have to seek the county's permission to erect such structures closer to their property line.
CHAIR CUPID
The board's chair said her specific policy priorities included bringing a 1% sales tax referendum next year that would fund transportation and transit improvements, assuming buy-in from other commissioners.
If approved by voters, that tax would bring the county's total sales tax to 7%. Currently, 4% goes to the state, 1% to education and another 1% goes to special projects in the county and its six cities.
Her other priorities include helping individuals and businesses recover from the pandemic; addressing housing issues, such as evictions and the development of affordable, quality housing; public safety; and ensuring voting is easy and convenient.
Cupid stressed the importance of equity in policymaking, given the disproportionate impact a lack of housing, say, or the pandemic has had on certain demographic groups.
More generally, she said members of the board could not "over communicate" with constituents, or each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.