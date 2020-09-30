Three Atlanta men charged with stealing a car with a baby inside in 2016 have been sentenced to prison, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced Wednesday.
Marquis Barnes, Lamarcus Jackson and Patrick Watson, who all pleaded guilty to carjacking, kidnapping and other charges, were given life sentences, with 15-25 years in prison, by Cobb Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard, according to the district attorney’s office.
According to Holmes, the evening of Sept. 6, 2016, a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a baby inside was stolen from the QuikTrip on South Cobb Drive at Cumberland Parkway in Smyrna. The owner of the Jeep was pumping gas when the suspect slid into his vehicle and drove off with the owner’s eight-month-old baby inside. Smyrna Police officers spotted the stolen Jeep, and a high-speed chase ensued. The chase ended when the Jeep crashed into a tree — causing the infant’s car seat to dislodge from its base. Officers located the infant still strapped in her car seat, which was upside down and wedged behind the driver’s seat. Miraculously, the baby girl was not seriously injured. The driver fled the scene on foot.
During the investigation, officers discovered that the suspect was working with four other individuals and that the carjacking from the QuikTrip was the culmination of a crime spree that started earlier that day. Officers learned that the suspects had stolen a Toyota Camry in DeKalb County and driven it to Cobb County. While in Cobb, they noticed a woman driving a Mercedes E350 from Kroger and followed her home. One of the suspects ran up to the woman, pointed a black handgun at her, and demanded her keys. The woman gave up her keys, but the suspect was unable to start the car so he ran back to the stolen Camry with the woman’s car keys, and the five perpetrators fled the scene.
About 20 minutes later, they arrived at the QuikTrip in Smyrna. Surveillance video showed the stolen Camry pull up next to the Jeep Grand Cherokee, at which time a passenger exited the Camry and slid into the Jeep. Both the stolen Camry and Jeep fled the parking lot. The stolen Camry was also involved in the chase. As the Jeep crashed, the Camry came to a stop nearby and its occupants also fled.
Two occupants of the stolen Camry, Barnes and Jackson, were apprehended shortly thereafter, and two more were arrested weeks later. Patrick Watson, the driver of the stolen Jeep and the gunman in the armed robbery of the Mercedes owner, was not identified until fall 2018.
After pleading guilty to armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, robbery by sudden snatching, kidnapping a child under 14 years of age, and related offenses, Watson was sentenced on Friday to life, with the first 25 years to be served in confinement and the balance on probation.
Marquise Barnes and Lamarcus Jackson also received life sentences, with Barnes ordered to serve 17 years in custody and Jackson to serve 15 years in custody. Of the other two codefendants, one was a juvenile and the other was sentenced as a first offender.
“As parents, our job is to protect our children. In one split second, these defendants took that ability away from a father and caused him so much pain as he could only chase his own vehicle as his infant was being taken away. Nothing will erase this nightmare...nothing,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green.
