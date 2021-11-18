KENNESAW -- Olympian Kerri Strug is remembered for her winning vault at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, where she persevered despite having two torn ligaments in her ankle, to lead the USA women’s gymnastics team to its first gold medal.
She persevered despite the odds, and perseverance is one of the five core values crucial to being successful Strug talked about during her speech Wednesday night at Kennesaw State University as part of KSU’s Norman J. Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences Lecture Series on Jewish Life.
The other four values — doing the right thing, trust in teamwork, leadership and attitude — Strug learned through other realms of her life.
Doing the right thing is simple, but important.
“We have a choice each day about how we are going to go about our actions, but I think in this high, fast paced society we often wonder, ‘If I skip this corner is anyone going to notice?’” she said. “I encourage everybody to do what is needed, what is asked of you, and some extra each and everyday.”
Strug said she found trust in teamwork through her gymnastic coaches, specifically coach Bela Karolyi.
“In the training gym, everyday, it was never good enough. It could always be higher, faster, stronger, he never wants you to become complacent, to be comfortable. He always wants you to yearn for that perfection,” she said. “At competitions, he is rubbing your shoulder, patting you, telling you ‘you can do it!’ and motivating you.
“I think it’s really important for all of us to find that person who is going to push us past our comfort zone each and every day, but we also need that person to coddle and comfort us in our times of need.”
Leadership she found through her career in the United States Juvenile Justice Department, where she has worked for nearly two decades. Strug said that during her time with the Justice Department, she has been able to meet some of the greatest leaders in the world. One common theme she learned from all those people — they rise to the top, and do not wait for things to happen, they make them happen.
“I encourage all of you to be bold, be authoritative and take that opportunity” she said. “Take that leap when the situation arises because if you don’t, somebody else will.”
Strug said she learned the importance of a positive attitude from her father a month before she left home at the age of 12, with a quote by Charles Swindoll that reads, “Life is 10% what happens to you, and 90% how you react to it.”
“We have all realized, there are a lot of things we cannot control,” she said. “Life is going to throw us curveballs, but it is how we deal with what has been thrown at us that really matters.”
What Atlanta means to Strug: Since the 1996 Olympic games, she has returned to Atlanta numerous times.
“Atlanta will always have a special place in my heart,” Strug said. “Obviously, the Olympics are very meaningful to me.”
Strug said she now comes to Atlanta to visit her older sister, Lisa, and her family.
“It is nice to visit,” she said, “but clearly the games are what often comes to mind every time I fly into Atlanta.”
Team USA gymnastics scandal: In recent years, sexual assault at the hands of Team USA team doctor Larry Nassar came to light, when victims, such as Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, spoke up about the abuse.
In 1996, Nassar was the athletic trainer for the gymnastics team when Strug there. She said that she did not suffer any abuse at the hands of Nassar, but feels for those affected.
“I have just sent sentiments and said that what happened is not okay, because it is not, and that I feel for them,” she said. “I’m glad that they are speaking out and they found one another if they choose to work through the issue. I think it is such a personal path, I do not feel right speaking too much about it because ultimately, it did not happen to me.”
Biles’ mental health: During the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this past summer, Biles made an unprecedented decision to not compete because of her concern for her mental health. Strug was one of many who went to social media to show support for Biles’ decision.
