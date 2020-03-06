MARIETTA — Sporting a blue hardhat, Big Chicken lapel pin and Atlanta United attire, Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin hopped in a backhoe, took the controls and tore down the first piece of the old Marietta Flea Market and strip shopping center on Friday, teeing up the demolition of the rest of the buildings in the weeks to come.
After a crash course from the crew on site, Tumlin drove the backhoe's massive claw through drywall and metal until large pieces of one of the abandoned shops came crashing down on the parking lot.
"It was terrific, a good feeling. Both (because) you get to do something you don't do every day — the power of that machine — but it was symbolic of what this means to this community," the mayor said. "This is a symbol of the previous generation of Franklin (Gateway), and I tell you, having it here on the Gateway ready to be marketed for a super project, that's what I call moving on."
The demolition of the flea market and its long-blighted neighbors is part of Marietta's efforts to redevelop the Franklin Gateway corridor with money from a $68 million voter-approved bond. The city purchased about 7 acres, including the strip mall anchored by the flea market, in 2017 for $5.8 million.
The city paid $297,830 for the demolition contract with Southern Environmental Services. City officials said the flea market property is on the market, and there are several interested parties.
The idea for the Gateway redevelopment was to buy up blighted property and sell it to developers at a loss with the understanding that the new projects would bring higher property values.
The city has touted projects such as Home Depot’s IT center, Atlanta United’s headquarters and training facility, WellStar offices, new hotels and other, smaller developments along the corridor.
City officials also say they have seen crime rates drop, surrounding apartment complexes gain more renters and office spaces filling back up with tenants.
"I think this is a positive thing for the site and the marketability, and it's just another good step forward for Franklin," said Daniel Cummings, the city's economic development manager. He added that the crime rate in the area has dropped 59% over the last eight years.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the Franklin Gateway Corridor has changed dramatically over the years, and has become a destination where businesses and residents are looking to relocate. He said apartments and office space that reached only 50% capacity a few years ago are sitting at more than 90% now.
Bruton said the flea market property is particularly important because it represents the gateway to the Gateway.
"When folks come off the interstate, this is the first thing they see, and it gives them the image of the rest of the road and the Gateway properties," Bruton said. "It's really important that, instead of seeing this dilapidated sign and the same thing with the shopping center, and you don't really know what's going on with it or what the future of it is, as people are driving by (now) they're going to see the site that's been cleaned and is ready for construction."
Cummings said there are no set plans for what will go on the property yet, but office or retail and commercial uses makes "good sense" for the area.
He also said the few tenants that remained in the shopping center, such as PeachView Drugs and Mercado Real De La Villa, have relocated to adjacent shopping centers.
Tom Wasson, president and owner of Southern Environmental Services, said all buildings on the property, as well as the parking lot, will be demolished and materials hauled away over the next 30 days, depending on the weather.
