MARIETTA — Kennesaw House, just off Marietta Square, was used as a war hospital and a morgue during the Civil War. Some insist the wounded and the dead never actually left.
Visitors and staff have, over the years, alleged the building's elevator has disobeyed their commands and taken them to the second floor, where they saw a visceral battle-triage station strewn out before them. Ghostly doctors operated on screaming patients, and corpses littered the room. When these visitors sought to show this eerie vision to others, it vanished without a trace.
Sandwiched between Marietta Square and the city's train tracks, Kennesaw House is one of the first stops on the Ghosts of Marietta tour run by Tours of Marietta.
On a recent nighttime tour, guide Rosalind Bunn took guests from the outskirts of Marietta Square across lots, terraces, sidewalks and streets, ending at its center beside the Glover Park fountain.
Originally owned by the city's first mayor, John Glover, Kennesaw House was purchased by a man named Dix Fletcher, who turned it into a hotel, Bunn told the crowd. The former war hospital and morgue has over 700 reported paranormal experiences to its name.
Children have spotted Fletcher's wife Louisa waving at them, and adults have claimed to have smelled cigar smoke and heard footsteps from the third floor. Dan Cox, founder of the Marietta Museum of History, has even caught the image of what appears to be a Civil War soldier on tape. Ghostly images from Kennesaw House circulate online to this day.
Other historical happenings in Marietta and surrounding areas had their fair share of frights: armless horsemen at Kennesaw Mountain, ghostly colonels playing ball with children, shadowy feet spotted in empty rooms.
Legend says there is a spirit who resides within the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, Bunn said during a stop at the building. The spirit has been given the name Katherine, and she has disturbed exhibits overnight, tripped motion sensors and called out to volunteers.
Katherine has also regularly caused the elevators to malfunction. Bunn theorized that this is because she fancied a specific elevator repairman. One day, after checking on the elevator, this repairman told Katherine to stop messing with the elevator, Bunn said. He felt a tap on his shoulder, turned around, and saw the full-body apparition of Katherine standing there.
Bunn is a children's book author and regular attendee of ghost tours herself. She said that she and her daughter, Maggie, her co-author, travel around the Southeast to bookstores and enjoy doing ghost tours for the history and paranormal fun.
“Meeting family members that are descendants of the families we talk about, and hearing guests’ own paranormal experiences makes the tour lots of fun for me,” Bunn said.
The dozen-plus guests on her tour included authors, attorneys and students, among others.
Atlanta attorney Doug Rohan was present on the tour with his wife Julia. Residents of Marietta, Rohan said the ghost tour was the perfect event to prepare them for the Halloween season.
“We’ve known about Kennesaw and the important role that the Civil War has played in Marietta,” said Rohan. “It’s neat to get some of the details of the actual stories. Anytime that you have a storyteller that can make history come to life always makes it that much more enjoyable. This was a ten out of ten.”
Bunn said she hopes to preserve the beautiful but sometimes tragic stories of the city and spread them so that they are not lost to time.
“I hope that people who attend the tour will enjoy learning about the rich history of Marietta, along with a bit of spooky fun.”
While ghost tours get people in the Halloween spirit, they are offered year-round. Tours of Marietta also offers several other tours in the Gem City, including food tours and a paranormal investigation tour. Historical tours will be available soon.
