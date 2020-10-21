Firefighters were credited with the rescue of a deer near Powder Springs on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
Crews noticed the deer trapped inside a fence around a retention pond at Reece Road and Old Villa Rica Road near McEachern High School, the department said in a Facebook post.
The firefighters from Station 23 and Battalion 5 tried to get the deer to go through an opening in the gate, but it kept trying to jump a different part of the fence. They opened the fence there, and the deer escaped to safety in the woods.
Firefighters from Company 23 repaired the fence and notified the water department, the fire department said. Neighbors told firefighters they were relieved the deer was unharmed.
