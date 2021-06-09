Public health officials are urging Americans to step up their vaccination efforts as a small number of cases of the "delta" variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Georgia.
The delta variant, known also as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India in 2020. Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam told the MDJ Wednesday a small number of delta variant cases have been present in Georgia for several weeks.
The delta variant is currently designated as a variant of interest by the CDC, a less severe category than a variant of concern or a variant of consequence. As such, the CDC is only tracking delta variant cases at a national level, but Nydam says less than 20 cases have currently been found in Georgia.
"Vaccination is critical to stopping the spread of COVID and decreasing the number of variants that emerge. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine, are targets for infection," Nydam said.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|06/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|61,820
|+11
|Hospitalizations
|3,344
|+9
|Deaths
|998
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday
|Category
|06/09/21
|Change
|Cases
|898,381
|+266
|Hospitalizations
|64,181
|+59
|Deaths
|18,226
|+12
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
