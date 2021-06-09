Coronavirus Graphic

Public health officials are urging Americans to step up their vaccination efforts as a small number of cases of the "delta" variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Georgia.

The delta variant, known also as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India in 2020. Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam told the MDJ Wednesday a small number of delta variant cases have been present in Georgia for several weeks.

The delta variant is currently designated as a variant of interest by the CDC, a less severe category than a variant of concern or a variant of consequence. As such, the CDC is only tracking delta variant cases at a national level, but Nydam says less than 20 cases have currently been found in Georgia.

"Vaccination is critical to stopping the spread of COVID and decreasing the number of variants that emerge. People who are unvaccinated or skip their second dose of vaccine, are targets for infection," Nydam said.

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday

Category 06/09/21 Change
Cases 61,820 +11
Hospitalizations 3,344 +9
Deaths 998 +0

Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday

Category 06/09/21 Change
Cases 898,381 +266
Hospitalizations 64,181 +59
Deaths 18,226 +12

A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.

For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.

National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.