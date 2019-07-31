Specifics on a possible air quality test to be sought by Smyrna had yet to be determined as of Wednesday morning following Councilman Tim Gould’s announcement Tuesday night that the city would seek it.
Word of the city’s plans were first revealed by Mayor Max Bacon on Monday, who told the MDJ he would be ordering city staff to pursue the study. It followed reports on emissions of a cancer-causing chemical out of the Smyrna area Sterigenics facility, which sterilizes medical equipment. The chemical, ethylene oxide, which is also known as EO or EtO, was classified as a human carcinogen in 2016 by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“The mayor asked me to let you know that the city is going to move forward with independent testing. I know we’ll coordinate with the other agencies also, but we just wanted to make sure we were doing what we could immediately to engage with a third-party testing company,” Gould said, speaking on behalf of the city at Tuesday’s meeting held at Campbell Middle School.
“I don’t know the timeframe for that (testing), but we’re in the midst of trying to get that settled on right now,” Gould added, which was followed by applause by many in the audience.
But a firm to conduct the testing, a possible cost and other details have yet to be worked out, according to Smyrna spokesperson Jennifer Bennett on Wednesday, who said it remained too soon to give any specifics on the matter.
“It’s an evolving process. Even determining exactly what the best type of testing is for our community has to be evaluated,” Bennett said. “We’re working on it, but exactly how it’s funded, whether or not it requires a council vote, those things probably have a lot to do with how much it costs and other things like that.”
Specifics on the testing may also have to be worked out with other agencies, Bennett said, as the issue remains “very much a multijurisdictional issue.”
Smyrna council members and city staff are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at city hall for their Committee of the Whole meeting, at which they will discuss the agenda for Monday’s council meeting.
Though Thursday’s agenda does not list any discussion or specific matters regarding air quality tests, Bennett said the issue could be brought up and discussed at that meeting, with a vote on Monday night possible should discussion lead to an action item.
