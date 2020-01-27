CUMBERLAND — One of the county’s main tourist attractions is being held back by a lack of hotels in the area, according to an official.
The Cobb Galleria Centre lags its competitors in the number of “exhibit hall events,” according to a study from PricewaterhouseCoopers. But the devil is in the details.
“Not all events are created equal,” said Walter Kiley, director of sales and marketing for the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum and Exhibit Hall Authority. The best kind, he continued, are conventions and trade shows, and in that category, the Galleria blew its competitors out of the water in 2018, with 54 events compared to an average of 28 at comparable centers.
But it could host more.
“Our No. 1 turn-down is sleeping rooms. Consistently. (Our) No. 2 turn-down is we don’t have large enough hotels,” Kiley told the authority’s board Wednesday. The authority owns and operates the Galleria, the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the ArtsBridge Foundation and the Galleria Specialty Shops.
Conventions draw attendees from far and wide, who have to purchase hotel rooms and meals during their stay. Consequently, conventions have a much greater economic impact in the county. The impact has an even greater effect on the authority, as much of its revenue comes from the county’s hotel/motel tax.
The authority pushed for the construction of a $76 million hotel beside the Performing Arts Center last year. County documents show the company NF IV-VA ATL Cumberland LLC, also known as Hilton Garden Inn & Home2 Suites by Hilton, planned to build a 260-room, dual-branded hotel on an acre of land along Cobb Galleria Parkway beside the performing arts center, near the intersection of Interstates 75 and 285 in Cumberland.
The plans have apparently stalled, with Kiley saying Friday there were no plans for a new hotel on the horizon.
Kiley said the PwC report, which compared the Galleria to similarly sized centers and centers serving regional markets (as opposed to national or “gateway” markets), was not comparing “apples to apples.”
Nevertheless, he was pleased with how the Galleria stacked up to its peers. It generally lagged those that have between 100,000 and 200,000 square feet, but had a better showing than other regional centers.
Earlier in the board’s Wednesday meeting, a representative from Nichols, Cauley & Associates summarized the findings of an audit of the authority’s finances in 2019.
The authority’s finances continue to improve, said Nichols’ Donny McGrath.
The general fund outpaced expectations; McGrath said it had a “very positive” year, with the amount of money it collects through the hotel/motel tax going up $740,000, or 4%, from the year prior, while the money coming in from its charges for services increasing $800,000, or 6%. Meanwhile, its costs went down 6%, as expected, something McGrath attributed to less money being spent on capital outlays.
“The fund balance of the General Fund and (Renewal and Expansion) Fund increased by $3.7 million which compared favorably to the budgeted decrease of $5.9 million,” McGrath’s report notes.
The Performing Arts Center also did well, with revenues up 11% and expenditures up only 3%. Its net position increased by about $800,000, to $66 million.
But the Galleria Specialty Shops were still in the red, McGrath said.
Revenue was down $36,000, to $482,000. Expenses were dropped to $800,000, but ultimately the shops lost money, to the tune of $312,000 — up from $295,000 in the 2018 fiscal year.
McGrath said the authority’s accounting checked out, and said his firm recommended “no significant adjustments.” Regarding internal controls and compliance, there were “no deficiencies or material weaknesses.”
In other business, Bob Voyles will serve as the board’s vice chair, succeeding former Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon.
