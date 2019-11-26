AAA expects this to be the most-traveled Thanksgiving holiday since 2005. Some 55 million people are expected to travel and 49 million of them are expected to drive, an almost 3% increase since last year.
Government agencies have taken note, and are urging people to wear their seat belts when driving over the next several days.
To that end, state troopers, sheriff's deputies and police officers will conduct seat belt enforcement road checks around the state during the holiday weekend.
How long officers will be conducting such checks is up to local law enforcement agencies, said Robert Hydrick, spokesman for the Governor's Office for Highway Safety. He added some have been conducting such checks since yesterday, and there will be an increased presence of officers on the road whether or not some agencies conduct seat belt road checks.
"They know that when they're out on the road (people are) going to obey the speed limit, they're going to wear their seat belts, they're going to put down their phones."
Hydrick said wearing a seat belt reduces one's chance of dying in a wreck by 45% for those driving cars and 60% for those driving light pickup trucks.
In 2018, there were 15 traffic deaths in Georgia during the 102-hour Thanksgiving travel period, which the state Department of Public Safety defines as being between 6 p.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
"That averages out to one person dying every six hours," Hydrick said. "And that's 15 families that had their holiday ruined because they had a loved one that was killed in a crash."
For the officers who are working over the holidays, a "Happy Thanksgiving" is one in which drivers get home safe, Hydrick said; the toughest thing any of them could do over the next several days is notify someone that a family member has died.
Drinking and driving is also a problem during the Thanksgiving holiday. More people die while driving drunk drunk during the time surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday weekend than during any other holiday period, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
People too impaired to drive can call AAA’s Tow-To-Go program, which will offer free tows and rides up to 10 miles from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Those interested in the free ride can visit https://autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx for more information or call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.
