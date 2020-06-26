A Smyrna man was killed by police Thursday after he led them on a chase in a stolen car and exchanged gunfire with Cobb officers, injuring one, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso, 37, was shot to death after investigators say he fired a rifle and struck a Cobb officer in the head. Police had chased Fregoso after a carjacking, and he'd fired multiple rounds at officers, according to the GBI.
Just before 7 p.m., Cobb police received a request from the Atlanta Police Department to check the parking lot of a Publix off Delk Road, near its intersection with Powers Ferry Road, for a stolen vehicle, said Nelly Miles, a spokesperson for the GBI.
When officers arrived, they located the stolen vehicle, and they were told by a separate citizen that they'd just been carjacked, Miles said.
"Officers obtained a description of the carjacked vehicle and located the vehicle nearby. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled," the GBI's release says.
After the pursuit led police to the area of Powers Ferry Road and Riverbend Club Drive, Fregoso stopped the vehicle, stepped out and fired his rifle multiple times, striking a Cobb police vehicle, authorities say. He then fled on foot along the Chattahoochee River carrying the rifle and was found behind a dumpster in the Cumberland Chase townhome community, authorities say.
Investigators say Fregoso fired at officers again, striking a Cobb officer in the head.
"Officers returned fire, striking Fregoso who died on scene," the GBI's release said.
The injured Cobb officer was treated at a local area hospital and released.
As in all officer-involved shootings, the GBI was called in to investigate. This is the 51st officer-involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, according to Miles.
Upon completion of the investigation, the agency will turn the case over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Good news policeman is alive and the perpetrator is dead.
