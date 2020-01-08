Some of the last undeveloped land near Marietta Square will soon be home to new office space and condos.
On Wednesday, the City Council approved plans for two three-story brick buildings off Roswell Street between Marietta Square and the Switzer Library in a vote of 6-1 with Councilman Joseph Goldstein opposed.
218 Roswell Street, which now hosts Meeting Park’s temporary sales building, is set to become home to a 13,456 square-foot mixed-use building with 9,216 square feet of office space and two condos for sale. The currently empty 234 Roswell Street is slated for an 8,313 square-foot office building.
“The goal is for the buildings to fit in with the classic and traditional Marietta aesthetic while also being the first modern office buildings built on the Square,” Atlanta-based developer Tanalta LLC wrote in a letter to the city. “The office space will be bright and airy with lots of natural light and the condos will be modern with balconies and terraces overlooking the Square and Meeting Park.”
In 2005, the city rezoned 11 acres in the area and approved a plan for a mixed-use development with retail, office, condos and town homes. Those plans were derailed by the economic downturn, but since then, developers have constructed 48 detached homes and 77 town homes to become the Meeting Park community.
The two parcels are the last undeveloped portions of those 11 acres.
Council members were generally optimistic about the plans at last month’s Judicial and Legislative Committee meeting, but Councilman Goldstein said he had reservations about the existing parking spaces on Meeting Street that are incorporated into the plan.
“Is it the best idea to have the parking on the street right there at the beginning of the street first thing?” Goldstein said. “And the second thing, if it is, I’m not sure we can classify that as private (parking) at all. It would have to probably be public parking at that point, since it’s on public right-of-way. … It has to come with the understanding that those aren’t reserved just for the business or for the residents. It’s for anyone who parks there, for the on-street ones.”
Development Services Director Rusty Roth said the parking spaces were approved as part of the original plan for Meeting Park in 2005. In other words, Square visitors can’t park there for free.
Tanalta founder Joe Knight said the construction schedule will depend on permitting and leasing, but he’s looking forward to starting as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.