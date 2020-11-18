An off-duty Cobb County police officer was shot in the neck during an attempted robbery in Fulton County Tuesday, according to Cobb officials.
“We’re hopeful for a full recovery,” Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said Wednesday.
The Fulton County Police Department is investigating the incident. A spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
“The information that’s been relayed to me is, he and one of his friends were approached by an individual, which appeared to be during a form of a robbery,” Cox said, “and they were fired upon.
“I don’t believe his friend was struck,” the chief added, “but he was.”
Cox said he has not been able to visit the officer at Grady Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 visitation restrictions and has instead received information regarding the incident from Fulton police.
“I know that there have been medical procedures performed, and he’s waiting for certain tests to be taken care of to determine if he gets to go home,” Cox said.
