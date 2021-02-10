MARIETTA — Florists in Marietta say when Valentine’s Day falls on a Sunday, it’s usually not a good year for business.
“Most people that are sending Valentine’s flowers, especially people that work, they want them to go to work,” said Kelly Wright, manager of Owens Flower Shop on Whitlock Avenue.
In spite of the inopportune timing—not to mention the pandemic—business is booming in 2021.
“We really haven’t noticed a drop off since COVID started,” Wright said. “It’s been spectacular.”
Wright and her team of nearly a dozen florists are working around the clock to fill hundreds of orders before Sunday, when the shop will deliver bouquets of roses, lilies, and alstroemerias to loved ones around Cobb County.
Owens Flower Shop’s most popular arrangement this year is a holiday mix, anchored by the perennial favorite of red roses, starting at $50.
Mike Whittle, owner of K. Mike Whittle Designs in downtown Marietta, was also cautiously optimistic about business for this year.
“I don’t want to jinx myself,” Whittle said. “Last year we did almost 700 (orders). We’re hoping to come close to that this year.”
Business seems to be holding strong so far, he said.
“We’ve really been blessed. With the wire orders and the telephone sales and such, we can’t complain.”
In one way, Whittle feels the pandemic may actually be a boon to the flower delivery business. In 2020, Mother’s Day was a far busier day than Valentine’s.
“I think that was due to COVID. People couldn’t see each other, but we could deliver. We’re hoping that happens again this year.”
Whittle’s storefront is housed in the historic Clarke Library building on Church Street, and on Thursday, he and his team will stuff the place full of arrangements. Until then, he has another team working at his design center on Sandy Plains Road.
Orders will start being delivered on Friday, as some will arrive at offices and workplaces in town, and continue throughout the weekend.
Whittle told the MDJ his shop can put together just about any arrangement a customer desires, but many are shopping for the old standby of red and white flowers.
Some things, even in an abnormal time, never change. Asked what customers are requesting most this year, Whittle smiled and said, “Of course it’s roses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.