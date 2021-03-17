Thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday morning in Cobb County could bring over an inch of rain, with the possibility for tornados, hail, and flooding in some areas.
All Cobb School District students will attend class remotely Thursday as a precautionary measure, the district announced. Marietta has canceled Thursday classes entirely, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera, who cited the likelihood of power outages that would affect students’ ability to learn remotely.
Marietta City Schools will offer free childcare at certain district schools from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for any students between ages 4 to 11, Rivera said. The childcare registration deadline is 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Those who are interested should send an email to kcustance@marietta-city.org.
Chattahoochee Technical College, meanwhile, delayed opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a notice of hazardous weather Wednesday morning for dozens of Georgia counties, including Cobb. The NWS says the “primary risk” will be overnight.
The notice warns that the most significant threat posed by the storms is the possibility for tornadoes, which could bring winds of over 60 mph. Currently, the NWS’ Storm Prediction Center says the areas of highest risk are in central Mississippi and Alabama; Atlanta and Cobb are categorized as a “slight risk” area for Wednesday night.
The NWS adds that parts of eastern Georgia, including eastern metro Atlanta, are categorized as “enhanced” or “moderate” risk.
An update posted by the NWS Wednesday afternoon said the main line of the storm is expected to enter the metro area around 5 a.m. Thursday, with the most severe storm activity lasting until 11 a.m.
Noting the early morning window, Cobb County government posted a warning for residents to make preparations for severe weather. Cobb government also said while the county does have a tornado siren network, residents may not be able to hear them while indoors during a storm.
Cobb Countians are advised to prepare multiple weather warning methods, charge their phones overnight in case of a loss of power, and avoid early morning travel if dangerous conditions persist.
The city of Marietta posted a similar notice Wednesday afternoon and said the city’s fire department is actively monitoring weather conditions.
A spokesperson for the county added that Cobb DOT crews have already cleaned out trouble spots for flooding and will be on standby to address further flooding issues. Eight more crew members are on call overnight to address downed trees, road closures, and other issues.
Accuweather says over 100 million Americans across the southeast are in the path of the system.
The NWS notice encompasses a swath of Georgia stretching from Chattooga County in the north, to Laurens County in central Georgia.
