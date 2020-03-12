At least three senior care facilities in Cobb are going on lockdown to protect the elderly and infirm, for whom the novel coronavirus and its rapid spread pose the greatest threat, according to the homes’ staff.
Ross Memorial Healthcare Center in Kennesaw, Arbor Terrace at Burnt Hickory in Marietta and Winnwood Retirement Community, also in Marietta, have all closed their doors to visitors, making exceptions only for medical personnel or under exceptional circumstances, such as the imminent death of a resident.
“I think that if I were running a nursing home, I would probably have instituted the same thing,” said state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb. Cooper is a registered nurse who is also on Gov. Brian Kemp’s state coronavirus task force. “This virus is basically hitting the senior population much harder than, say, the normal flu, which hits across all ages.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 has killed 36 people in the United States as of Thursday evening — 22 of them from one suburban Seattle nursing home.
According to Cooper, the people at greatest risk are those with preexisting conditions, such as heart disease or COPD.
“Those are the seniors that really have to be careful,” she said.
On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp urged everyone to consider elderly Georgians and those with underlying chronic health conditions and how to best protect them.
“We must take extra care around elderly individuals, people with ongoing health issues and those who have an insufficient immune system,” he said. “Health officials are now telling us that those vulnerable populations need to avoid mass gatherings, even faith based services or events.”
Kemp said early investigation has suggested two cases of COVID-19 in Bartow County might be linked to a local church.
“We cannot be too cautious in this area,” he said. “I’m calling on families across Georgia to talk about how to protect grandparents and loved ones with health conditions and having a game plan for getting them what they need.”
As of noon Thursday, no visitors are allowed in any assisted living facility operated by Arbor Company, which has three locations in Cobb County. Residents have been asked to stay within the grounds of the facilities unless they need medical care.
Health care providers will still be allowed into Arbor’s facilities, but not before completing entry screening. Exceptions to the lockdown will be made “in extreme or emergency cases” with approval by a community’s executive director.
In a news release, the company said it did not make its decision lightly.
“But ultimately, we understand that this virus is most dangerous for seniors and, therefore, we feel that limiting exposure of residents is a necessary step toward keeping everyone safe,” it reads. “While we have eliminated our group outings, our resident engagement calendars are in full swing and residents should be anything but bored! We’ll also help you with virtual video visits if you wish.”
Kennesaw-based nursing home Ross Memorial Healthcare Center implemented its own lockdown at 5 p.m. Thursday, which is scheduled to last two weeks.
“When the two weeks is over, we’ll do an evaluation on the residents and employees and pretty much go from there to see if we’re going to allow any visitors back into the building,” said receptionist Tiara Sears. Doctors and nurses will still be allowed in the building, as will residents’ relatives under exceptional circumstances — “say the resident is under critical conditions or anything like that,” Sears said.
Winnwood Retirement Community in Marietta closed its doors to visitors Wednesday, allowing only essential medical personnel to visit its residents.
“We are making a decision every day as to how we are going to protect our residents and staff, and we do not have a time frame because we are looking at this on a day-to-day basis,” said Winnwood’s executive director, Kate Weise, on Wednesday. She urged people with questions to contact her and said there would be exceptions to the visitor ban only under exceptional circumstances.
In an emailed statement, Annaliese Impink, spokesperson for Marietta-based nursing home Roselane Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the home is “screening our vendors and staff to be sure that they are safe to be in the Centers. We are also adhering to guidance from State and Federal governments regarding visitation protocols, restrictions and exceptions.”
Cooper urged people to cooperate with nursing homes and other senior care facilities.
“It’s better to err on the side of caution and possibly not … expose everybody in the nursing home (to the virus), and especially your mother,” she said.
