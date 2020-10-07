Darlene Moore, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital’s outgoing executive director of nursing, knows how important it is for patients to be well taken care of.
“When patients come into the hospital, they are at their most vulnerable time, and so they depend on us to provide them with outstanding care," she said.
Moore, who retired last week, leaves a legacy of doing exactly that in her 19 years at the hospital, according to her colleagues.
“Darlene is a true example of nursing at its best,” said Mary Chatman, president of Wellstar Kennestone and Windy Hill Hospitals. “She demonstrated this at the bedside and in leadership. She leaves a legacy of heartfelt service at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and her daily presence will be deeply missed.”
Moore started at Kennestone in 2001 and largely stayed there ever since, other than the occasional conference or giving a class at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. In that time, she provided excellent care and collected a long list of awards and accolades, according to the health system.
In 2003, she received the Nurse of the Year Award for Kennestone. Moore has also earned an Administrative Leadership Award, a People Award and an Award for Experiential Learning Achievement.
When she became the leader of a unit of nurses, Moore saw her group rise to one of the top five in the hospital for patient experience, based on feedback.
"When they do receive outstanding care, they say it. And similarly, when they don't, they say it. So it was important to me, and it still is important to me that when patients come to us for us to take care of them, we provide them with outstanding care. That has always been my top priority."
One key in caring for patients, Moore said, is to give them information about their care.
"You introduce yourself, you tell them what you're going to be doing and you explain what you're doing every step of the way. And then you keep them informed, you know, you keep them updated with what's happening," she said. Her examples included explaining why a doctor hasn't examined someone — because they're performing surgery on another patient — or telling people when they can expect to be discharged to go home.
One way she improved patients' experiences was as a nurse manager for spine surgery patients, who are often in a lot of pain. She came up with a board to remind patients when they last received pain medicine and when they would be due for their next dose. The patients responded so well that she presented the concept to conferences in Georgia, Tennessee and Washington state.
"The patients all loved it because they could see when they got their meds and they could see when it was due next. So it worked like a charm. The patients were more relaxed. They weren't as anxious," she said. "They were much happier patients."
Moore spent a lot of time educating other nurses and leaders and finding ways to support her staff. Once, she held an Emmys-style awards event complete with a red carpet.
"Having joy at work is also important to me," she said. "Nursing is a very difficult job, so having joy is important for them."
Moore said she plans to stay in touch with her nursing staff in her retirement and may return to help mentor recent graduates and nursing leaders at the hospital.
"My time at Kennestone was very, very rewarding. I enjoyed it. I learned a lot," she said. "I do admire my leaders because they inspired me a lot. They allowed me to come in and be my best self every single day. They were very motivating and I got nothing but respect from every single one that I met along the way. So I do wish the entire Wellstar the very best."
