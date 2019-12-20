WEST COBB — Amid an apparent continual uptick in the number of Georgia families intending to home-school their children, some Cobb home-school families say they, too, see evidence of increasing interest locally.
Proponents of home schooling say the practice gives families more time together and more flexibility in their students’ curriculum, as well as insulates them from issues like bullying, peer pressure and the dangers of social media and other online habits at too young an age.
While reluctant to hail home schooling as a cure-all, education advocates say it can be successful if parents are dedicated to a curriculum and ensuring their children meet basic educational and social milestones compared to their peers.
The Grimes family: Why we home-school
Sisters Sarah, 9, and Gabriella Grimes, 13, sat across from each other at the dining room table during the MDJ’s recent visit to their west Cobb home. Sarah read and Gabriella worked on a Spanish assignment while parents John and Nastia Grimes worked from their laptops nearby.
Watching as her daughters read from their textbooks and scribbled on their worksheets, Nastia Grimes, who is the family’s primary home-school instructor, said she and her husband chose to educate their children at home because they’d be more secure and better able to focus on academics without distractions.
“I don’t feel 100% safe in our schools today,” she said. “And I feel like our kids, at their age, they are a lot more naive with things than kids at their age in public school. They’re not worried about all the (social media) stuff going on.”
Nastia Grimes, a native of Brazil, also said the family travels to her home country periodically, and she wants her daughters to be fluent in Portuguese, another goal she said is more likely to be accomplished at home.
“It kind of controls a little bit more of that language at home,” she said, adding Sarah and Gabriella are quickly becoming fluent. “I think the reading and writing we could improve some, but the speaking is pretty good.”
For their part, Gabriella and Sarah, who have never attended public school, said they feel they have more opportunities to learn at their own pace, ask questions and get individual help than they would in a public school setting.
“There’s only two of us, so it doesn’t take very long,” Gabriella said.
John Grimes said it seems more families are forgoing public schooling for many of the same reasons his family has.
Giving examples including growing class sizes, adherence to Georgia Standards of Excellence for Mathematics — formerly Common Core math — and increasing severity of discipline for minor behavioral issues, John Grimes said “traditional values are being mocked,” and common sense discarded.
The bottom line, John Grimes said, is that families want more time with their children, more control over their children’s education and are looking to get back to basics.
“We’re not going to change society, but we want our girls to be fully developed and be their own person before they have to cope with what’s going on in the world today,” he said.
Growing interest in staying at home
While various home-school organizations, including the Georgia Home Education Association, could not provide the MDJ with Cobb-specific home-school enrollment, data from the Georgia Department of Education shows the number of home-school students has increased every year since 2015.
In 2015, the state identified 59,336 students as home-schooled. By 2019, that number had grown to more than 77,000.
In order to home-school, Georgia families must establish a home study program that meets certain state guidelines and then submit a declaration of intent to the Georgia Department of Education within 30 days, according to state education department spokesperson Meghan Frick. The family must then submit a DOI each year after that by Sept. 1, she said.
While the number of families who have reported their intent to home-school their students in 2020 is nearly 6,000 fewer than the 2019 numbers, Frick said the 2020 number will continue to climb through September of next year, when that year’s DOI deadline closes.
Amid the increase in Georgia’s numbers, the Grimes family and others in Cobb say interest in homeschooling here also seems to be increasing.
John Grimes said he runs two Facebook groups for Cobb families who home-school, as well as parents who are exploring the option.
One page, Homeschoolers of West Cobb has nearly 400 members, and the other, Cobb County Homeschooling Families has more than 700.
The real estate agent said he’s run the pages for six years, and membership to the closed groups has been steadily increasing.
“And it’s not like I advertise or anything. People are just finding us,” he said. “I find, just anecdotally, that I run across more and more home-schoolers. You’re seeing them everywhere.”
The challenges
Tara Meyer, a north Cobb resident, is the mother of three boys, ages 6, 8 and 15. She said her two younger boys are home-schooled, but her oldest attends Kell High School.
Meyer said she and her husband chose to home-school their younger children at an early age because they felt the expectations of elementary students in public school were too rigid.
“They just needed more free play time, and that’s not existent in most kindergarten classrooms right now. It’s just not developmentally appropriate,” she said. “Little boys just need time to run, and the expectation of a kindergarten classroom is that they are sitting still and working a lot more than I knew that my kids were ever going to do.”
Like the Grimes family, Meyer said she loves that she has the flexibility to tailor her children’s curriculum, take them on spontaneous field trips to the museum or let them run around outside before a lesson.
As for her oldest son, Meyer said she pulled him out of public school after sixth grade, when she felt bullying issues in the Cobb district were going unaddressed.
But as he transitioned to high school, Meyer said, she realized she couldn’t replicate everything that public school had to offer. Extracurricular activities and competitive sports are difficult to organize without the resources available to taxpayer-funded school systems, she said.
“There was just too much that I could not replicate,” she said, adding that her son is in the ROTC program at Kell. “So if those things are important to your kid, then you’ve got to make those considerations. ... So I have zero doubt that at some point, my younger two will go back to public school.”
Some Cobb educators say they have concerns about whether most home-school instruction meets the student’s basic academic and social milestones.
Connie Jackson, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said in many cases, parents aren’t properly prepared for everything that is required to take on the role of a teacher. Jackson called public school “much more reliable” for ensuring basic academic milestones are reached.
But, she added, if the parent is qualified and follows a rigorous curriculum, “I think that home schooling can be successful.”
Jackson said, in order for her to be comfortable with a home-schooling scenario, a parent would need to demonstrate they’ve sought out a curriculum developed by experts, that they actively engage in instruction for at least a few hours per day and that they find a way to socialize their students.
The Grimes family says their children attend a private academic program twice a week with other home-schooled children outside the home, supplementing their instruction and giving them the socialization they need.
Similarly, Meyer said she and other homeschooling families meet at the park to socialize at least weekly and attend home-school days, publicized events at destinations like the Georgia Aquarium or local history centers.
Ultimately, Meyer said, the decision of whether or not to home-school should hinge on the needs of your student.
“For some families, home school does not meet those needs ... and for some families, home schooling is just not an option,” she said. “And I don’t know if (the number in Cobb) is increasing, but I know that it’s far more than I ever imagined.”
