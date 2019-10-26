Carolyn Meadows, president of the National Rifle Association, did not hold her fire Saturday as keynote speaker at a brunch held by Cobb Republican Women's Club in honor of first responders.
“I would really like to do a call-out to Georgians, Constitutionalists, Republicans and maybe even others -- I hope you'll be Republicans -- and to our nation,” she told the crowd of about 200 at Roswell Street Baptist Church.
“We are at a crossroads, and I know through the years we've heard that so often, but friends, we are at a crossroads. And either we will prevail with Donald Trump and we will save our country, or, if the Democrats triumph, America as we've known it will vanish,” she said.
Meadows, an east Cobb resident, was elected to head the gun rights lobbying group earlier this year.
“A lot of Republicans, we’re patriotic,” she said. “We enthusiastically, as we did today, pledge our allegiance and sing our national anthem. While some on the other side take a knee when we honor our country, we proudly stand for our flag, but we do get on our knees though to pray for those among us who put their lives on the line every day for our safety and freedom."
Honoring those men and women was the focus of the brunch, with awards going out to members of local departments for extraordinary service. Cobb County Republican Women’s Club President Kim Sherk said the idea came at a board meeting.
“We wanted to honor our first responders here in Cobb County. … They do so much for our community, and sometimes they’re forgotten, so we wanted to make sure they were recognized today,” she said.
Part of that honor included a solemn ceremony dedicated to Cobb police and firefighters killed in the line of duty. A table was set in their honor and their photos were displayed on screens as bagpiper Tommy Burns played “Amazing Grace.”
Meadows said in addition to the NRA’s lobbying arm, it is one of the largest law enforcement member organizations in the country. Among the services it offers is line of duty death benefits to members. She said the group has paid $3.2 million in such benefits to families of fallen officers since the year 2000.
“The NRA stands ready to ensure that our politicians remain in office, those who are the ones who defend our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones, people like you, Neil,” she said, addressing Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren. “We will work to defeat those who want to disarm us and look down on us. They look down on us because we cling to our Bibles and our guns. We're not going to have it. The far left is doing everything they can, including using the awesome powers of government to tear down the NRA. And why are they doing this? Because we stand in the way of their end goal to repeal the Second Amendment.”
But Meadows said the gun crowd remains powerful and have won many victories in recent years, not the least of which being the appointment of 152 federal judges.
“That number includes two Supreme Court Justices, dozens of Court of Appeals judges, and around a hundred District Court judges,” she said. “These pro-Second Amendment judges will protect our rights for decades to come. There may be no greater legacy for all of us who support the Second Amendment. So it's so easy to read our list of successes. But let me remind you all, each gain we made was hard fought, and sometimes it's been a knock-down, drag-out fight, but that's who we are, and that's who we are as Georgians, and one of the reasons we all fight to preserve our way of life is to preserve the dignity and authority of the thin blue line, sheriffs, policemen at the local county and state level. You know those people, the left loves to call them pigs or racists or other bad words.”
Warren said he loved the event, calling Meadows “not only the president of the NRA, but also a great Southern lady.”
Warren said it really means a lot to law enforcement officers to know that the public appreciates them.
“I wish we could have all of them here,” he said. “I’ve got almost 500 deputies, sworn officers, and we’ve got to run the jail 24/7, we have to run the courthouse around the clock, so I wish we could get them all here at one time and recognize them, but we can’t because they’re out doing their job. But it means a great deal to them. Any time I’m out in the public, I do my best to go back to the men and women in the sheriff’s office and tell them how much the community appreciates them, not only on special days like this, but every day. It means a lot to them.”
