On the campaign trail, Flynn Broady promised he would take a less punitive approach with nonviolent offenders if elected Cobb's new district attorney.
In his first month on the job after successfully winning election, Broady began making good on that promise Friday when he announced that, going forward, graduates of the Cobb County Veterans Accountability and Treatment Court would have their charges dismissed.
Cobb's veterans court was launched in 2014 by then-Superior Court Judge Reuben Green. The program provides veterans who plead guilty to felony crimes an alternative to imprisonment: a "judicially supervised treatment plan" developed by the defendant in partnership with a team of court staff, veteran health care professionals, veteran peer mentors and health care professionals.
Of the court's 49 graduates, 26 have had their charges dropped, Broady said. Another 23 were sentenced, however, putting a stain on their record that could only be removed if their record is expunged — a difficult process. The policy change was marked by a Friday ceremony at which two graduates of veterans court had the charges that had brought them to the program dismissed.
"My goal was to bring restorative justice to our community," Broady said Friday. "In doing so, not to minimize the behavior of criminal offenders, but when we can, restore them back to the communities as productive citizens."
The program takes a minimum of 18 months to complete, but most participants need two years, and sometimes more, according to Broady.
The Journal will not publish the graduates' full names, at the request of Superior Court Judge LaTain Kell, who oversees the program, "So that there wouldn't be a Google search opportunity for somebody to pull out the fact that they were already in veterans court and then start asking questions about that because that would defeat the purpose of why we're here today."
The graduates, Kenneth and Edward, said they had left the program changed men.
Kenneth, a former Marine who served in Operations Desert Storm and Shield, said combat had left him mentally scarred and turning to drugs to cope.
But the program "puts you in a big box with a mirror, and every which way you look, you're seeing yourself," he said, a fact that helped him take stock of his life and accountability for his actions — prerequisites to getting his life back together.
Edward, meanwhile, said the program's mental health counselor helped him realize he had a condition, a condition that could be controlled. And the structure helped him make it through the recent death of his wife.
Edward's mentor, Ross Deck, was a member of President George H. W. Bush's adminstration when they set up one of the country's first diversion programs, a drug court in Miami.
Deck said Cobb's program has been a runaway success.
"He is a mechanic. He's a superlative mechanic," Deck said. "But every time they check his background: 'Sorry, we can't have your work here.' ... Now he'll be able to get the job that he deserves."
