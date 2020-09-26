People with a sweet tooth will have something to look forward to later this year when a popular cookie food truck opens its first storefront.
Not as Famous Cookie Company, a self-described "gourmet cookie shop on wheels" that travels across the metro Atlanta area to serve its beloved cookie ice cream sandwiches and cookie shakes, will open a bake shop at the Shops at Belmont in Smyrna. Owner Ashley Carlton told the MDJ the plan is to open in November or early December.
"When i first started out in this business, I always wanted to do a shop," he said, adding that he decided to save costs by opening a truck first. "in the last couple of years with the truck, I’ve been able to build a following where people just love the cookies."
All the offerings from the truck - cookies, cookie ice cream sandwiches, cookie skillets and shakes will be available at the store, Carlton said, plus cookie cakes and some other options.
Those who haven't tried the food truck, Carlton said, are in for a real treat.
"You’re going to get some of the best quality cookies you’ve ever had," he said. "Everything is made freshly every day, we use the finest ingredients. These are recipes that have been mastered, that I’ve taken from my father that he’s made over the last 35 years, and added to them."
Since the food truck opened in 2015, it has developed a following from throughout the area, with some people traveling as far as 30 miles to grab some cookies, Carlton said.
In addition to ordering at the truck, customers can make orders in advance for the next day from the kitchen, which is in Marietta.
Carlton said he was interested in opening a store at the shopping center when it first opened, but space filled up quickly. He found himself catering the grand opening and went back there to cater the opening of an adjacent neighborhood.
"It was kind of like, I really need to be there," he said.
The owner said he hopes the Smyrna store is the first of many as the business grows.
Carlton credits his Cobb neighbors with much of his success, especially since the pandemic started this year.
"Marietta and Cobb County have been very supportive, especially during the pandemic," he said. "Cobb County has given us a lot of opportunities to stay in our backyard and really get to know the community, and have lots of people just come out and show us love and support."
Not As Famous's bake shop will be at 1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 300 in Smyrna. For more information, visit www.notasfamous.com.
