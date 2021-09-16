The Rome Floyd County Development Authority announced Thursday that the state has accepted their offer for the purchase of the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property for $2.25 million dollars using SPLOST funds.
“When evaluating property for economic development, this site has been included as a top choice since the beginning, due to the size, location and availability of rail and infrastructure,” Jimmy Byars, chair of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority, said in a statement.
It’s been over 10 years since state officials confirmed that the sprawling Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital in Rome would be shuttered.
The hospital was one of the state-run mental health facilities at that time. It was closed as part of a settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding treatment of patients in the state’s seven psychiatric hospitals. The closure left 700 employees without a job and 2,000 patients without medical care.
There have been numerous offers, counter offers, plans and ideas proposed for the property since 2011.
The primary obstacle to a deal regarding the property has always been the millions in debt owed on bonds issued to improve the hospital’s facilities before the decision to shut it down.
The former hospital site includes 132.5 acres of land and contains 195 buildings. Most of the buildings will be demolished to make room for new construction. Warehouse space is located on the property and will be available for lease, Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said.
The chapel located on the property will be preserved and used as office space and plans are to retain one of the buildings as a possible childcare facility for prospective industry employees.
