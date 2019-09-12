The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes, a state transportation project extending express lanes nearly 30 miles along Interstates 75 and 575 in Cobb and Cherokee counties, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week.
The express lanes, an $834 million endeavor, opened on Sept. 8 last year and reached seven million trips in less than a year — 347 days to be exact, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
That’s almost equivalent to every resident of metro Atlanta taking a single trip on the lanes.
“We can firmly say that this project provides a clear glimpse into the future of metro Atlanta’s connected transportation network,” said GDOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry.
With more than seven million registered trips, GDOT reports travel speeds are 30% faster than in the general purpose lanes. The state department says rush hour has been reduced by more than an hour in both morning and evening commutes as a result.
But users of the general purpose lanes adjacent to the express lanes have also benefited, according to a GDOT news release. In April 2018, before the express lanes' opening, the average speed on I-75 northbound between Interstate 285 and I-575 at peak rush hour was 20 mph, the release states. The following year, the average speed had doubled.
“Traffic has been a big concern for many decades in Atlanta," said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Mike Plant.
SunTrust Park, where the Braves play, is located near the I-75 and I-285 interchange.
“The improvement of the managed lanes is what many people refer to as ‘the magic carpet ride.’ People are seeing incredible results and it’s creating a better quality of life for our fans and visitors," Plant said.
Construction for the express lanes project began in November 2013 and took about five years to complete. The project represents the largest single investment in Georgia’s transportation infrastructure in state history.
The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes is just one project that makes up the Georgia Express Lanes network, according to GDOT. The network provides more reliable trip times and increase transit options that facilitate our region’s growth, the department said.
GDOT's Major Mobility Investment Program includes four more express lanes projects that will build on the success of this corridor by offering more choices for motorists, according to transportation officials.
