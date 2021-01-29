A new classical charter school in Kennesaw is open to students to enroll for next school year, and parents can get a preview early next month.
Northwest Classical Academy will be at 3010 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw. Parents will have the chance to see the school and meet educators there at a preview day starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 6
“It is good to bring new investment and new jobs into the community and to see such a wonderful facility serve students and families in the region,” Leo Smith, board member and Cobb County resident, said in a statement. “The 34-acre property which once housed Kennesaw Charter Science and Math Academy is centrally located and easy to access; Northwest Classical Academy will be another excellent school choice.”
Enrollment is now open for the 2021-22 school year for grades K-6 at www.nwclassical.org/enrollment. NCA will add grades each year until it has all grades K-12. All Georgia families are eligible to attend; the school is tuition-free and no entrance testing will be required. Seats in the school will be awarded via a lottery in late February 2021.
NCA, an affiliate of Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, will offer a rigorous, classical curriculum with a focus on virtue. Its content-rich, liberal arts curriculum includes literature, history, mathematics, sciences, Latin, the arts and character education. It will also offer sports, fine arts and other extracurricular activities.
“We are excited to bring to the northwest metro area a tuition-free, public charter school devoted to forming intelligent virtuous citizens via a classical, liberal arts curriculum,” said Matthew Kirby, founder of both NCA and its sister school, Atlanta Classical Academy. “Opening our enrollment application is a major step forward, and we encourage families to register right away. We’re looking forward to the first day of school next August.”
Reservations are required to attend the preview day. For more information about the preview event and the school, including career opportunities, visit nwclassical.org. The initial enrollment period closes on February 22, 2021.
Interested families who would like to learn more about the educational mission of the school or who have enrollment-related questions are asked to visit the website and contact the school’s enrollment coordinator, Janet Levis Tomko, at jtomko@nwclassical.org or 404-480-0177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.