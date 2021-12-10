unnamed-2.jpg

Pete Shaw Road in northeast Cobb County is temporarily closed following a crash Friday.

 Courtesy Cobb County

Pete Shaw Road in northeast Cobb County is temporarily closed following a crash Friday.

The portion closed is between Wieuca Court and Indian Town Road, near Lassiter High School.

The crash downed power lines in the roadway and the county said it may take several hours to clear the roadway. Motorists are advised to check http://www.cobbcommute.org/1322 for updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.