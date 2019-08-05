A northeast Cobb road closure may require some drivers to alter their routes up through Monday evening's rush hours.
Cobb County Government emails announced that State Route 92/Woodstock Road at Mabry Road was closed Monday morning as crews deal with power lines across all lanes of SR 92.
The estimated clearance time as of late Monday morning was approximately 3 to 5 p.m., with drivers urged to plan alternate routes until the work is completed.
