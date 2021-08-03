MARIETTA — North Point Ministries’ 33-acre church and mixed-use complex in east Cobb was recommended for approval by the Cobb County Planning Commission Tuesday.
The project advanced on a 4-1 vote before a standing-room-only audience of 58 supporters and 29 detractors. Chairman Fred Beloin voted against and said he could not support the development without the church accommodating area residents’ demands that it reduce the density of the project’s residential component.
North Point will build a 125,000-square-foot church at the intersection of Johnson Ferry and Shallowford roads, while partner developer Ashwood Homes will erect up to 129 single-family houses and townhomes on the site.
The hearing was the fourth this year to consider the complex, and, as with past meetings, crackled with animosity between the parties for and against. Opposition members, outnumbered two to one, grumbled and heckled their counterparts as they stood to be counted.
“Do they even live in Cobb County?” one opponent jeered.
There followed a presentation from North Point attorney Kevin Moore, who eschewed any stirring calls to action and instead gave a detailed, “apples to apples” argument for the latest design. In particular, he pushed back against claims that the development’s density of 5.82 units per acre was not in keeping with the surrounding area.
“This is not some isolated suburban neighborhood full of single-family homes,” Moore said.
“It’s regrettable that we were not able to come to a full agreement with those in the community,” he added, “but that’s not for a lack of effort, and not for a lack of trying.”
Opposition
In past hearings of the case, opponents have criticized several features of the development, ranging from stormwater and drainage issues to traffic considerations. But as Planning Commissioner Tony Waybright (who represents the area) told the MDJ last week, the discussion has mostly narrowed to the specifics of the residential portion.
The thrust of the opposition’s argument was twofold. First, they requested the overall density be limited to a maximum of five units per acre, a position that found sympathy in Beloin. Others, like Jill Flamm of the East Cobb Civic Association, criticized the number of variances — deviations from the zoning code — requested by the developer.
“Medium density in east Cobb is rare,” said Flamm. “High density … is unheard of.”
Flamm went on to say that after removing the undevelopable wetlands on the tract, the net density would vastly exceed what was appropriate for the area. She also pointed to the lack of a landscape plan, sidewalks, or full renderings of the homes as failings of North Point’s proposal.
Waybright would later argue the density was a necessary trade-off. A previous version of the plan featured a greater number of commercial lots along Johnson Ferry Road, which were replaced with about 30 additional townhomes in later designs. Swapping commercial property for residential, he said, would sacrifice higher density for less traffic.
The Planning Commissioner also cautioned the opposition that their undiplomatic approach was less than becoming.
“Every citizen in Cobb County has a voice,” Waybright said. “If you’re going to be a member of a church that’s going to be there, that makes you a member of that community. You also have a voice. Neighbors, please respect your other neighbors and their voices.”
Stipulations
Waybright did not hesitate in announcing his intent to recommend approval of the project. North Point’s design, after months of community input, had created “a sense of place,” a vision that goes “above and beyond” the usual development.
It was the commissioner’s numerous stipulations, however, that opened up another sprawling discussion.
Waybright mandated over a dozen modifications to the design including the formation of a landscaping committee, the ban of a drive-thru at the site’s one commercial parcel, the inclusion of a pavilion and gazebo, traffic restrictions, sidewalks, spacing between the houses, and a 10% rental cap for the townhomes.
Beloin and fellow Commissioner Deborah Dance were concerned with the density, however. Beloin alleged the church’s “political leverage” had allowed them to make fewer concessions than might have been required from another applicant. He went in to introduce an amendment to Waybright’s motion capping the density at five units per acre, which was defeated in a 3-2 vote with Beloin and Dance voting in favor.
Speaking after the meeting, Beloin clarified he wasn’t specifically referring to North Point’s “leverage,” but rather making a broader point about the legal benefits afforded to churches.
“I just think, as a member of a Christian church, it’s important for churches to consider how they treat their neighbors,” he said. “In this case, the delta, or the gap, between making neighbors happy was not that far a distance to travel.”
Waybright’s motion to approve, stipulations and all, carried forth with little fanfare — no applause or boos were heard. The case will now be heard for final approval on August 16 before the Cobb Board of Commissioners, with district 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson presiding over the discussion.
Jamey Dickens, pastor of North Point’s East Cobb Church, said he was “gratified” at the potential finalization for what would be North Point’s eighth metro Atlanta church.
“I’m just so grateful that our team was able to say yes to so many things — reducing density, adding trails, putting parks in, hearing from the community, and making adjustments,” Dickens said.
Dickens added that while North Point has built other churches with adjacent residential components, this property will be a unique one for the church. He added the church is envisioned not as a 4,000-seat auditorium, but a smaller, 1,000-seat “local church, more of a family church.”
(1) comment
More townhomes will increase traffic and ruin the residential nature of E Cobb just like what happening in the city of Marietta.
