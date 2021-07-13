The leadership of the United Methodist Church’s North Georgia Conference said Monday it would be moving to seize the assets of Mt. Bethel UMC in east Cobb.
Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, the conference’s Central West District Board of Church Location and Building and all eight of the conference’s district superintendents “unanimously determined that ‘exigent circumstances’ have threatened the continued vitality and mission of Mt. Bethel … Given this determination, all assets of the local church have transferred immediately to the Conference Board of Trustees of the North Georgia Conference,” the conference said Monday.
The news is another dramatic development in an ongoing upheaval between the conference and Mt. Bethel, which started when the bishop moved to reassign Mt. Bethel’s head pastor, Jody Ray, to another position. Mt. Bethel’s lay leaders had said they would disaffiliate from the UMC entirely to retain Ray as pastor and have taken preliminary steps to begin that process.
Citing the need to “preserve the legacy” of Mt. Bethel, the conference said Monday the transfer was effective immediately and demanded Mt. Bethel transfer its assets to the board within 10 days. The conference said the trustees will assume management of the church.
“The Trustees are mindful of the concerns of employees, families, and members of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and the families connected to the Mt. Bethel Christian Academy,” the announcement said. “Employment, instruction, activities, and worship at the church and Academy will continue, but under the direction and control of the Conference Board of Trustees.”
Mt. Bethel’s leaders fired back Tuesday, saying the bishop had again escalated “a crisis of her own making.”
According to the Mt. Bethel statement, the conference has moved to acquire the assets through the courts.
“The people of Mt. Bethel Church will do all in their power to resist the aggressive actions against their church, and they will do all they can to restore the reputational damage Haupert-Johnson is inflicting on many local United Methodist churches that simply want to do ministry without the drama of her intrusive and threatening actions,” read the Mt. Bethel statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sort of legal action had been taken, or whether the bishop would be successful in taking over. Representatives for Mt. Bethel and the North Georgia Conference did not immediately respond to questions about this.
United Methodist churches do not own property and assets in the traditional sense. The UMC’s Book of Discipline, which governs the denomination, mandates that the assets of local churches are held in trust for the benefit of the entire denomination.
Mt. Bethel spokesperson Johnna Bain previously told the MDJ that Mt. Bethel Christian Academy, a K-12 school which last year had 680 students, was not subject to this “trust clause,” though the conference’s position on that question is not totally clear.
As the MDJ reported in June, the total market value of Mt. Bethel’s church-owned buildings, vehicles and equipment is $34.6 million, according to 2019 North Georgia Conference data, plus another $1.1 million in financial assets and other liquid assets. The conference’s reports and statistical tables are not available past 2019.
Church law adopted in 2019, however, allows for local churches to disaffiliate from the UMC and keep their assets, if they do so for reasons of conscience related to the divisions over LGBTQ inclusion within the UMC.
This is a developing story. Check back at mdjonline.com for updates.
