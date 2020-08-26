While the North Georgia State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, families will still be able to pick up their favorite fair foods without leaving the comfort of their cars.
In a news release issued on Wednesday, the North Georgia State Fair announced it will host “Taste of the Fair — a Drive-thru Fair Food experience” at Marietta’s Jim Miller Park on Sept. 25-27 and Oct. 2-4. Patrons will be able to purchase standard fair foods such as caramel apples, deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, turkey legs and more.
The fair is partnering with MUST Ministries to collect canned goods at the weekend events. Patrons can donate seven non-perishable canned goods in exchange for a ticket to the 2021 North Georgia State Fair.
On Fridays, the fair will be open from 4-8 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it will open from 12-8 p.m.
The fair will offer service to patrons in cars or at walk-up booths. The in-car service will offer a limited menu. Cars will enter the parking lot through a one way route before parking to pick up fair food.
According to a frequently asked questions page, guests “will park your car and an attendant will take your complete order, or you may walk up and order from vendors individually.”
Menus are posted on the fair website at northgeorgiastatefair.com.
The event will feature free admission and free parking. There will be minimal seating available, and event officials are putting virus mitigation strategies in place.
“We are adhering to all social distancing guidelines. Those who choose to order and eat in their cars are not required to wear a mask. Individuals who choose walk up service are strongly encouraged to wear masks.”
Staffers will wear personal protective equipment and undergo screenings for COVID-19 symptoms. Fair staff will also place hand sanitizer stations throughout the parking lot.
