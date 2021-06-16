Metro Atlanta's largest fair is returning in full this fall after it was limited to food stands and "drive-thru" food truck service due to the pandemic last year.
This year marks the 88th year of the North Georgia State Fair, which attracted more than 300,000 people in 2019. There will be live music, petting barns, flower shows, competitions, local entertainment and rides.
The fair will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 3 at Jim Miller Park on Callaway Road.
Concert headliners are We Are Messengers, Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett, Jon Langston, Chase Rice and Mark Wills.
The fair will once again host sand sculptors, "robo-cars," the Eudora Farms Exotic Petting Zoo, chainsaw artist Brian Ruth and the North Georgia Animals Petting Barn, among others.
New additions for 2021 are the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Jurassic Kingdom show, Kachunga & the Alligator show, live event murals, magician TJ Hill and David Smith, "the human cannonball."
Gate admission is free for children 10 and under and $10 for all others, or $7 if purchased online. Ride tickets are $1.25 each. All rides require more than one ticket. Parking costs $5. The fair also offers several ride ticket packages, discount tickets to be sold at O'Reilly Auto Parts locations and unlimited ride specials for certain days.
